Katie Price 'furious' with pal Kerry Katona over unkind surgery slurs

6 September 2019, 10:05

The star has hit back at pal Kerry
The star has hit back at pal Kerry. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

The star has hit back after friend Kerry slammed her looks and said she looked "awful" following her recent surgeries.

Kerry Katona has been branded a hypocrite by pal Katie Price after slamming the former model for having too much surgery and saying she looked "awful".

Katie, 41, has undergone a number of surgeries in recent months, including face lift procedures in Turkey, and former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry thinks she's gone too far.

READ MORE: Katie Price is worried that her ears will fall off after recent face surgery

Katie has been slammed for taking it too far with recent surgeries
Katie has been slammed for taking it too far with recent surgeries. Picture: Instagram
Katie and Kerry met on I'm a Celeb in 2004 and quickly became friends
Katie and Kerry met on I'm a Celeb in 2004 and quickly became friends. Picture: ITV

The pair have been friends since meeting on I'm a Celebrity in 2004, and despite falling out in 2007 they made up in 2017.

But things seem to be on the rocks again after Katie has hit back at Kerry, 40, and is "furious and p***ed off" at the comments.

Earlier this week, Kerry wrote in her magazine column for New, saying: "Seeing pictures of my friend Katie Price after her recent surgery was pretty awful. Those wounds!"

Kerry continued: "And her ears look really big.

"I imagine they're swollen from where the face gets pulled up, but, that said, the last time I saw her they looked weird.

"I love Kate to bits but I think she's crossed the line."

Kerry's had a fair few procedures done herself
Kerry's had a fair few procedures done herself. Picture: Instagram

A source close to Katie has since revealed that: "Katie is upset that Kerry commented publicly about her recent surgery rather than pick up the phone or message her.

"She's actually feeling furious and p***ed off about the whole thing because she thinks Kerry has stabbed her in the back.

"She views it a bit like 'pot kettle black'. Kerry’s had just as many procedures and Katie's never talked badly about her."

Kerry is no stranger to a procedure or two, half had liposuction, botox, fillers, a boob job and a tummy tuck over the past few years.

Katie's recently shocked her fans by revealing her gory scars after the newest procedure, that were oozing with pus after she removed the bandages.

