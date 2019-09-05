Khloe Kardashian sparks concern as fans claim she looks 'unrecognisable' in latest Instagram pic

Khloe is looking stunning but fans have expressed concern. Picture: Instagram/PA

By Mared Parry

The reality TV star posted a series of photos on her Instagram and fans are shocked by what they saw.

Khloe Kardashian has always denied going under the knife and getting a nose job despite being trolled relentlessly for her appearance, but fans have spotted something strange in her newest Instagram post.

The Revenge Body star, 35, recently posted a saucy snap in a pink PVC corset top from House of CB and donned long blonde locks, with a face that was made up beautifully.

Fans compared Khloe to Michael Jackson in this picture. Picture: Instagram/PA

However, the series of photos along with the videos posted at the end of the post has sparked concern among fans and some believe she's had work done.

Khloe captioned the post "Hydrated and healthy', but the comments weren't so cute, with a lot comparing her to Michael Jackson because she'd had "too much surgery".

She also posted a video where she looked amazing, especially for 35. Picture: Instagram

One commented asking if she was the only one getting Michael Jackson vibes. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner clan don't shy away from the fact they love editing their pictures, and Khloe's snap is quite clearly filtered and has been lightened, brightened and so on.

A fan commented "Oh Khloe.....I think you’re such an inspirational and strong woman.

"I just don’t understand why you feel the need for so much work on your face."

Another commented her to Donatella Versace, who's known for a lot of surgery. Picture: Instagram

Compared to earlier photos of her in her twenties, Khloe does indeed look very different, but a lot of the transformation is down her losing a lot of weight, after a huge health kick in 2015, and makeup has come a long way.

Khloe has even done her own makeup tutorial on YouTube and it's quite obvious from the clip that she has a distinct way of contouring her nose.

Chloe, pictured in 2011 looked noticeably different. Picture: PA

Khloe demonstrates how she makes her nose look slimmer. Picture: YouTube

In the clip, she can be seen drawing dark lines of contour cream down either side of her nose with a small brush, before blending it out for a natural appearance.