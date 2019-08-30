Kim Kardashian hit by spider season as LA mansion infested with TARANTULAS

30 August 2019, 13:32

Kim has been struck by spider season as well, but on a MUCH grander scale
Kim has been struck by spider season as well, but on a MUCH grander scale. Picture: PA/Instagram

The star shared the terrifying scenes on her Instagram story and they've shocked fans to the core.

Spider season is among us and the fear of the eight-legged creatures crawling all over us whilst we're asleep has got us trying every hack under the sun to prevent it from happening.

And it turns out no one is safe, as global superstar Kim Kardashian-West has also fallen victim to a spider infestation.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian awarded millions after suing Missguided for 'ripping off' her clothes

The star's glamorous home is filled with spiders
The star's glamorous home is filled with spiders. Picture: Instagram

The 38-year-old multimillionaire doesn't just have a few small house spiders crawling around like we do here in the UK though - as her gigantic Calabasas mansion is infested with TARANTULAS. Yes, really!

Kim, who shares her home with husband Kanye West, 42, and their four children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, one and Psalm, three months, has been documenting the entire thing on her Instagram and it's shaken us up to say the least.

The spider was hidden in Kim's package
The spider was hidden in Kim's package. Picture: Instagram

The entrepreneur, business woman and law student gave her 147 million Instagram followers a look into her glamorous Los Angeles home, and shared the terrifying videos of big hairy tarantulas crawling around.

The whole drama started when Kim headed down to the garage to grab a box, but what she found when she looks inside was a bit of an unpleasant surprise.

There was a HUGE tarantula waiting to greet her, and Kim shared another snap of the creature up close.

Kim shared a close up shot of the scene of the crime
Kim shared a close up shot of the scene of the crime. Picture: Instagram
According to Kim there were THREE in her home
According to Kim there were THREE in her home. Picture: Instagram

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians captioned the pic "I won't be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage".

And she wasn't done torturing everyone with the spider snaps, as she added another in the morning, saying "So there were 3 tarantulas last night. It's mating season apparently."

Kim was running away from tarantulas, terrified on KUWTK
Kim was running away from tarantulas, terrified on KUWTK. Picture: E!

This isn't the first time Kim's been terrorised by the hairy spiders, as on an older episode of KUWTK, she was pictured spotting one of the critters outside her house by the pool.

Kim screamed and ran away from the spider as her sisters Khloe and Kourtney watched and laughed.

