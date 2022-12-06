John Travolta leads emotional tributes to 'special' Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer

Kirstie Alley has sadly passed away. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

John Travolta has paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71.

John Travolta has led tributes to actress Kirstie Alley after the sad news of her death on Monday evening.

The actress is best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in hit US sitcom Cheers and for starring on Celebrity Big Brother.

Her children announced she had passed away at the age of 71-years-old after being diagnosed with cancer.

This Morning, Kirstie’s Look Who's Talking co-star and good friend John Travolta took to Instagram with a sweet message.

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley starred together in Look Who's talking. Picture: Alamy

Posting a picture of him and Kirstie, the actor wrote: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

The 68-year-old went on to share a clip of the pair of them dancing during a scene on 1993's Look Who's Talking Now.

Fans and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “You were a beautiful, dynamic duo! May she Rest In Peace knowing she gave the world so much joy and laughter. ❤️”

“My heart is broken I love Kirstie always thought she was as tough as she was beautiful. Rest easy Kirstie 💔 😢,” said someone else.

A third added: “She was an amazing woman. She will be missed. ❤️”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred alongside the actress on Scream Queens, also shared her own tribute.

She wrote: "I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.

“She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

Kelsey Grammer, who also starred in Cheers, told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

This comes after Kirstie's children True and Lillie Parker, shared the devastating news of their mum's passing.

In a statement shared across the star's social media accounts, they wrote: "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

Kirstie Alley has sadly passed away at 71-years-old. Picture: Getty Images

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Kirstie Alley’s career

As well as her starring role in Cheers, Kirstie also appeared in various films throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

These included romantic comedy film Look Who’s Talking (1989), Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993).

Other credits include Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, It Takes Two, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Veronica's Closet and Scream Queens.

She also starred in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and Dancing with the Stars back in 2011.