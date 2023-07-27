Kristen Bell admits she lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer

Kristen revealed why she and her husband let their girls drink non-alcoholic beer. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

The Frozen actress told critics: "You can judge me if you want, I’m not doing anything wrong."

Kristen Bell has split opinion online by confessing she lets her two young daughters drink non-alcoholic beer.

The Good Place actress, 43, who shares 10-year-old Lincoln and nine-year-old Delta with fellow actor Dax Shepard, made the revelation during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week.

Speaking about her family life during the interview, she joked that her eldest girl even requested a 0.0% cold one while they were out at dinner.

The mother-of-two told the Grammy award-winning singer: "We’ve been at restaurants where [Lincoln's] said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' and I’m like... maybe we just keep that for home time."

The Frozen actress revealed her girls occasionally drink non-alcoholic beer. Picture: Instagram/@kristenanniebell

She continued: "But then I’m also sort of like, 'You can judge me if you want, I’m not doing anything wrong. Like that’s your problem.'"

The Veronica Mars star explained there was a reason why her children had such a strong connection with alcohol-free beer, and it was all down to their father.

Speaking about her husband Dax, she said: "He’s a recovering addict, but he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he’d pop one open, he’d have [Lincoln] on his chest, and we’d walk and look at the sunset.

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she’d suck the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

"I'm going to get a lot of flak for this. And let me start by saying I don't care," said Kristen. Picture: Instagram/@kristenanniebell

Forums quickly exploded with criticism directed at Kirsten and her parenting choices, with many blasting her decision to give her girls a taste of booze-free beer.

"Completely reckless parenting. You're raising children that are genetically predisposed to being addicts and allowing them to develop a taste for beer," fumed one social media user.

"Um… nonalcoholic beer isn’t free of alcohol, it just has a very low amount of alcohol. Definitely not a good choice for a recovering alcoholic or child," said a second.

Kristen and Dax share two girls, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, nine. Picture: Alamy

But despite some criticism, many fought Kristen's corner and argued that she wasn't doing anything wrong.

"Idk how this is any different than letting your kids order a virgin piña colada on vacation. They’re open about addiction and sobriety, let them drink the weird barley juice," wrote one fan.

While another said: "I think the access to a version of it will make them less inclined to drink when they’re older."

Kristen previously revealed she once caught her daughters drinking non-alcohol beer during a school class on Zoom.

After sharing the controversial anecdote in 2020, she told the Say Yes! With Carla Hall podcast: “You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.”

