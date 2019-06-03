Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was hospitalised after scary allergic reaction

Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old. Picture: Instagram

Kylie spent her weekend in hospital after her 15-month-old daughter Stormi fell ill.

Kylie Jenner has revealed her baby daughter was rushed to hospital on Sunday after suffering an allergic reaction.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star spent her Sunday in the emergency room with 15-month-old Stormi - who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott - when she suddenly fell ill.

Sharing a sweet photo of her daughter asleep under a blanket, Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story: “Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home."

Kylie, 21, then added that she was sending 'love and positive energy' to other parents of ill children.

Kylie Jenner revealed she spent her weekend in the hospital. Picture: Instagram

"God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way," she wrote.

While it’s unknown what caused Stormi's allergic reaction, fans have rushed to Twitter to send their well-wishes.

“I hope baby stormi is well,” said one, while another wrote: “Omg I hope shes okay sending all my prayers to her and kylie.”

“@KylieJenner god bless you sweet sweet Kylie!! I hope Stormi feels better already!! Sending her all my LOVE and PRAYERS,” said a third.

Kylie welcomed her first daughter back in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy secret for months.

And last week the beauty mogul tributed her first-born with a tattoo on her arm.

The tiny inking is a few inches above Kylie’s elbow, and it also seems as though best friend Stassie Karanikolaou got the same inking.

This isn’t the first matching tattoo Kylie has got, as she and rapper Travis both had two tiny butterflies permanently inked on their ankles.

Many fans even guessed that the celebrity couple might call their baby "butterfly" before she was named Stormi.

Kylie also has a matching tattoo with her former best friend Jordyn Woods which is a red “M” on her last finger.