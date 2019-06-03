Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was hospitalised after scary allergic reaction

3 June 2019, 12:57

Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old
Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old. Picture: Instagram

Kylie spent her weekend in hospital after her 15-month-old daughter Stormi fell ill.

Kylie Jenner has revealed her baby daughter was rushed to hospital on Sunday after suffering an allergic reaction.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star spent her Sunday in the emergency room with 15-month-old Stormi - who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott - when she suddenly fell ill.

Sharing a sweet photo of her daughter asleep under a blanket, Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story: “Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home."

Kylie, 21, then added that she was sending 'love and positive energy' to other parents of ill children.

Kylie Jenner revealed she spent her weekend in the hospital
Kylie Jenner revealed she spent her weekend in the hospital. Picture: Instagram

"God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way," she wrote.

Read More: Kylie Jenner divides opinion by giving her 5-month-old baby ear piercings

While it’s unknown what caused Stormi's allergic reaction, fans have rushed to Twitter to send their well-wishes.

“I hope baby stormi is well,” said one, while another wrote: “Omg I hope shes okay sending all my prayers to her and kylie.”

“@KylieJenner god bless you sweet sweet Kylie!! I hope Stormi feels better already!! Sending her all my LOVE and PRAYERS,” said a third.

Kylie welcomed her first daughter back in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy secret for months.

Read More: Mum horrified as unusual black mark in baby’s mouth turns out to be cardboard

And last week the beauty mogul tributed her first-born with a tattoo on her arm.

The tiny inking is a few inches above Kylie’s elbow, and it also seems as though best friend Stassie Karanikolaou got the same inking.

View this post on Instagram

Matching tattoos🖤

A post shared by The Kylie Mood🖤 (@thekyliemood) on

This isn’t the first matching tattoo Kylie has got, as she and rapper Travis both had two tiny butterflies permanently inked on their ankles.

Many fans even guessed that the celebrity couple might call their baby "butterfly" before she was named Stormi.

Kylie also has a matching tattoo with her former best friend Jordyn Woods which is a red “M” on her last finger.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is back this week

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral summer dress
Joe Swash has been criticised for his latest Instagram post

New dad Joe Swash accused of 'snubbing' Stacey Solomon by callous trolls
Katy Perry unveils more details about Orlando Bloom's proposal and says he is "the love of her life"

Katy Perry reveals how Orlando Bloom proposed to her – and it's adorable
Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?
Alesha Dixon asset

Who is Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye and how long has he been with the BGT judge?

Trending on Heart

Marc Spelmann asset

Britain's Got Talent's Marc Spelmann hinted he was 'X' months ago in resurfaced tweet

TV & Movies

The This Morning studio descended into chaos

This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

TV & Movies

The woman claims the oil cleared up her scarring in a matter of months

Woman claims miracle 'glory oil' CLEARED her acne scars in just FOUR MONTHS

Beauty

A mum panicked when she found a black mark in her baby's mouth

Mum horrified as unusual black mark in baby’s mouth turns out to be cardboard

Lifestyle

BGT asset

Britain’s Got Talent finalists 4MG’s key trick EXPOSED as you can buy ‘magic key’ online for £9

TV & Movies

Cadbury have recalled some of their products over fears they contain Listeria

Cadbury Dairy Milk products urgently recalled over 'DEADLY BACTERIA' concerns

Food & Health