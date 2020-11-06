Who is Leandra Ashton and what character did she play in Coronation Street?

Leandra Ashton had a role in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Ex-Corrie star Leandra Ashton's mum was arrested after trying to remove her gran, 97, from a care home.

Leandra Ashton hit the headlines this week after her mum was arrested for trying to take her 97-year-old gran from a care home.

The star shared a video on Facebook of her mother, Ylenia Angeli, being escorted away in handcuffs.

The 73-year-old was visiting her mother - who suffers from dementia - in Humberside after the family were unable to see her for nine months as a result of the pandemic.

The footage then went viral, and Leandra and her mother have since appeared on This Morning, telling hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby they are horrified by the incident.

But who is Leandra Ashton and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Read More: Phillip Schofield in heated debate with Minister after woman is arrested for taking mum from care home

Who did Leandra Ashton play in Coronation Street?

Leandra Ashton played the character of Saskia Larson in Coronation Street for five episodes back in 2016.

According to Coronation Street Wiki, she was introduced as Will Chatterton’s fiancée and hired Michelle Connor to plan their wedding.

Michelle and Will then had an affair while both Saskia and Michelle’s husband Steve McDonald was away.

Will and Saskia then broke up and Saskia left Weatherfield for good.

Leandra has also had roles in Holby City,The Bill, Doctors and Life Bites.

She is now a qualified yoga teacher and shares her journey on Instagram.

Leandra Ashton arrest incident

Leandra Ashton recently shared footage of her mum being handcuffed on Facebook.

Retired nurse Ylenia, 73, hadn’t seen her mum for nine months and wanted to take her out of the care home and look after her at home.

The pair then drove their elderly relative to a nearby garden centre, where they were then apprehended by the police.

Humberside Police later confirmed it had withdrawn the arrest and let Ms Angeli to return home with her elderly mother.

Speaking about the incident on This Morning, Ylenia said it was unplanned but that seeing her mother through the window and not being able to hug her ‘broke her heart’.

‘I just wanted to hold her, I just wanted to tell her I loved her,’ she said.

Ylenia said she doesn’t blame the police for doing their job, but added: ‘We can't see our loved ones and they are deteriorating before our eyes.’

The care home has refused to comment on the incident.

Now Read: Jack P Shepherd’s girlfriend defends Coronation Street star after parenting claims