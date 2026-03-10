Leigh-Anne Pinnock vows to 'always be there' for Jesy Nelson following twins' 'heartbreaking' diagnosis

10 March 2026, 14:01 | Updated: 10 March 2026, 14:02

Leigh-Anne Pinnock addressed Jesy Nelson's twins' devastating disease.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock addressed Jesy Nelson's twins' devastating disease. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock branded her former bandmate Jesy Nelson 'incredible' as she continues her fight for life-saving SMA tests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has promised to 'always be there' for Jesy Nelson after she opened up about the former Little Mix star in a rare comment on Monday.

The singer, 34, branded her ex-bandmate 'incredible' as the Boyz singer faces the daily reality that her ten-month-old twins may not live past two-years-old due to their 'heartbreaking' condition.

In January this year, Jesy, 34, revealed that her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, had been diagnosed with a rare muscle-wasting condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

Now, Leigh-Anne has addressed the baby girls' devastating disease and reassured fans that she and the rest of the band are there to support Jesy no matter what.

The Little Mix star opened up about her former bandmate during a podcast.
The Little Mix star opened up about her former bandmate during a podcast. Picture: The Smallzy Show

Speaking on The Smallzy Show, she told host Kent Small: "It's heartbreaking, just awful. Obviously I did reach out to her. It's just the worst thing ever.

"I think she's really incredible for spreading that awareness. I think that's the special thing about us. We will always be there."

It seemed as though Jesy and her former bandmates, including Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, had distanced themselves from one another since the Essex star quit Little Mix back in 2020.

But Leigh-Anne has since insisted that "supporting each other has always been so important", revealing that they have all reached out to the mum-of-two during this difficult time.

The girls have 'all reached out' to Jesy during this difficult time.
The girls have 'all reached out' to Jesy during this difficult time. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Heart Breakfast's JK and Kelly Brook, she previously said: "Obviously reached out to her when we heard what was happening with her twins. It’s just devastating.

"We’ve all reached out to her and I think she is really brave for what she is doing. But yeah, obviously me

Perrie and Jade are super close as well.

"I think just supporting each other has always been so important to us. You can imagine we were all together for so long, we are sisters and yeah, I think that relationship is really important to us."

The pop star's twin girls have been diagnosed with SMA1.
The pop star's twin girls have been diagnosed with SMA1. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Along with navigating life with her two young babies, who were born prematurely in May 2025, Jesy is also healing from a break-up.

She and the twins' father, Zion Foster, broke off their engagement in early 2026 but vowed to focus on co-parenting their daughters as friends.

The pop star is also busy campaigning for the NHS to include a check for SMA1 in the standard heel prick test.

In February, Jesy officially become a patron of SMA UK and has been tirelessly raising awareness in a bid to support other families going through the same experience.

Her petition has reached over 10,000 signatures, which means Parliament must consider the issue for debate.

For now, she's parked her music career as she stays laser-focused on making beautiful memories with her two daughters.

She told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast: "Look, listen, I’d never say never to music, but for me, my girls are my main focus.

"I’ll be honest with you, I’ve not got time, I really don’t. They are my whole heart and soul and my main focus, and I want to continue advocating for them and getting this heel prick test changed and getting them strong, that’s my main focus.

"Because that’s going to determine their future. That’s my main focus right now."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia contestant Gia Fleur is hoping it will be second time lucky with this marriage

MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur - age, job, daughter and ex-husband revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia has welcomed reality TV regular Scott to the experiement

MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal - age, job, reality TV past and ex-wife controversy revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS fans react to the very first weddings of season 13.

MAFS Australia fans react to first weddings and beg one groom to 'run' from 'red flag' bride

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK

What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia is hoping to heal bride Alissa's heart after a recent break up

MAFS Australia's Alissa Fay - age, job, ex-boyfriend and social media career revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia Rachel and Steven are looking for a partner after more than a decade single

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Married at First Sight

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up confirmed for 2026

Harry Styles got reflective on his life while writing his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally

Harry Styles changes views on marriage as he explains American Girls lyrics

Music

Tana Ramsay has made a new career path for herself

Gordon Ramsay "fully supportive" of wife Tana's surprising career change

Look Mum No Computer is the UK Eurovision entrant

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

Britney Spears, 44, was arrested on Tuesday, March 4, in Los Angeles, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Why was Britney Spears arrested? Everything we know so far

Send us your Mother's Day dedications

Messages for Mum: Send us your dedications to your mum for Mother's Day!

Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have long been one of Hollywood’s most famously private couples.

Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendes make first public appearance together in 10 years

Love Island All Stars's Samie and Lucinda have continued their fall out away rom the villa

Love Island All Stars winner Samie "upset about the whole thing" as Lucinda feud intensifies

Love Island

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size',

Nicola Coughlan has "no interest in body positivity" and calls comments on her size "boring"
MAFS Australia 2026 is welcoming David to the experiment to help him get past his 'playboy' status

MAFS Australia's David Momah - age, job, side hustles and dating history revealed

Married at First Sight

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne for the first time

Harry Styles breaks silence on Liam Payne’s death: “I have such strong feelings around it”

Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five.

Jeremy Clarkson hints at heartbreaking storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five

TV & Movies

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life.

Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'