Lesley Joseph shares heartbreaking update on Pauline Quirke amid dementia battle

Lesley explained former co-star Pauline was "not okay now". Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph confessed her close friend and former co-star Pauline Quirke was "not okay now".

Lesley Joseph has shared a heartbreaking update on her close pal Pauline Quirke amid the 90s TV icon's ongoing dementia battle.

The Birds of a Feather star, 80, confessed her former co-star was "not okay now" after it was revealed she was living with the devastating disease in January this year.

She made the upsetting admission during a recent interview with Bella magazine when asked about her long-time friend's current condition, which was first diagnosed back in 2021.

Opening up about the state of her health and whether she had spent time with Pauline, Lesley explained the actress best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous had taken a turn for the worse.

The British actress updated fans on her close friend's health.. Picture: Alamy

The telly favourite, who played Dorien Green alongside Pauline in the BBC sitcom, said: "Pauline is not too well after being diagnosed with dementia a while ago.

"She’s not okay now. I haven’t had time, but I’m going to go up and see her next week."

Lesley was careful not to go into detail about Pauline's declining health the last time she was quizzed on her condition.

In February, just one month after the 66-year-old's dementia diagnosis was shared with the public, the glamorous actress decided to focus on the good memories she had of her co-star instead.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Lesley said: "What a wonderful actress she is and what joy she has given.

"Not just in Birds of A Feather but in The Sculptress where she was really scary, and in Broadchurch and Emmerdale, I take my hat off to Pauline. She's amazing."

"I won’t talk about her at the moment with her illness because that’s private."

Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke starred in Birds of a Feather from 1989 to 2020. Picture: Alamy

Lesley, whose career on stage and screen spans over sixty years, also shared her first-hand experience with dementia, revealing her own mother suffered with the same disease.

She added: "I’ve lived through dementia with my mum, who lived to nearly 104.

"And in her nineties she was still playing tennis and she was so full of life as she got older, she was an amazing character."

Lesley isn't the only Birds of a Feather star who has spoken dearly about Pauline in recent months.

Linda Robson, who played Tracey Stubbs in the hit comedy, also opened up about her best friend of over 50 years.

Speaking to The Sun at the TV Choice Awards, the Loose Women panellist said: "It’s very sad. We’ve been best friends since we were ten. I’ve known [about the diagnosis] for three years and we’ve managed to keep it quiet.

"She doesn’t know who anybody is. She doesn’t know who I am or who her kids are.

"Dementia is terrible – I’d rather get cancer, because at least then you’ve got a chance."

Pauline's husband Steven revealed her dementia diagnosis in January 2025. Picture: Facebook

Pauline’s husband Steve Sheen, who has been married to the actress since 1996, first announced the sad decline of his wife's health earlier this year.

At the time, he released a statement that said it was "with a heavy heart" that she was stepping back from her beloved acting career due to her dementia battle.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period.

"Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren," Steve added.