Who is Lisa Armstrong’s new man? James Howarth’s age, job and family revealed

The ex-wife of TV presenter Ant McPartlin is reportedly dating a new man who is 'just right for her'

After suffering a painful and public divorce from TV presenter Ant McPartlin, it looks like Lisa Armstrong is finally ready to move on.

The make-up artist, 42, was spotted cosying up to a new man on a date in Chiswick, London, earlier this week.

A source told The Sun: “It’s in the very early stages, nothing too serious, but Lisa really likes James and finds him very good company.

But who is her new man? From his job to his beloved dog, here’s everything we know about James Howarth so far.

Who is James Howarth?

According to social media, James is Head Chef at the Havelock Tavern – a gastro pub in West London.

The 44-year-old has a pet Dachshund called Harley, a sweet coincidence seeing as Lisa has a chocolate Labrador called Hurley.

James, who was reportedly born in Malta, went to £10,000-a-term Warminster School in Wiltshire.

Reports also suggest that his sister Camilla has recently started working for Lisa as a PA.

Sources say the couple had dinner in a West London pub and took part in a quiz before Lisa invited the professional chef and his sausage dog back to her nearby home in Chiswick after closing time.

One pub goer revealed: “They were extremely tactile with one another and Lisa was clearly enjoying the attention.

“He was just making her laugh all the time. They took part in the quiz but didn’t really pay much attention to it.

“They seemed only to have eyes for each other. It was like no one else was in the room — it was lovely to see.

“They were just so engrossed in each other, laughing and joking. No one would begrudge her a little happiness.”

It's the first time Lisa has been spotted with a man since her split from the Britain's Got Talent host, who filed for divorce in January 2018.

Her ex-husband has since moved on and is in a relationship with ex-PA Anne-Marie Corbett.

“Ant found love very quickly and that was hard to take for Lisa. It was all very public. She spent several months grieving for the relationship.

“She’s started to smile again and wants to find love. She’s got her sparkle back.”