Lisa Armstrong unveils dramatic new look in sultry selfie as she goes brunette

Lisa Armstrong wowed her social media followers with her brand new brunette locks. Picture: Twitter

The make-up artist looks unrecognisable as she showcases her long brown locks in a smouldering social media snap

Lisa Armstrong stunned fans with a glamorous transformation selfie on Twitter last night as she showcased her brand new brunette locks.

The make-up artist, 42, gave fans a glimpse of her glossy brown hair as she posed for a pouty picture with two of her Strictly Come Dancing colleagues.

Usually sporting a cropped peroxide-blonde quiff, the glam squad boss opted for a rich shade of chocolate complete with honey highlights and soft waves.

But the ex-wife of TV presenter Ant McPartlin was only playing dress-up as it turns out her long mocha tresses were just a wig.

Captioning the sultry photo online, she wrote: "The imposter!!!....#dobrunetteshavemorefun? #ifyoucantbeatthemcheat #wig #strictly xx."

Teaming her darker curls with smokey eyes, glowing skin and a rose pink lip, Lisa's followers praised the new 'do, with many suggesting she should dye her hair for real.

"That looks great on you!!!!!!!," gushed one fan.

While another wrote: "Really suits you. X."

A third enthused: "Wow. You look absolutely amazing. Your hair beautiful dark with those big dark eyes. Stunning!"

"By far your best look my lovely. You look really well. Good luck with strictly this year xx," added a fourth.

The makeover comes as Lisa, who was married to Geordie star Ant for 11 years, reportedly refused to let her ex-husband enter their former marital home after he arrived to collect some of his possessions.

An insider told the Daily Mirror she wasn't aware he would be turning up, which allegedly caused some friction between the two.

The source said: "Ant has a right to collect his possessions he left in the house two years ago.

"The last time he was in the house was July, two years ago – before he went into rehab the first time. He just wants to collect his belongings at the agreed time.

"It’s all pretty tiring now – he just wants to move on with his life. It’s obviously a very sensitive situation so Ant knows he has to do everything by the book."

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

As their divorce rumbles on, the beauty guru and the Britain's Got Talent host have managed to settle on joint custody of their Labrador Hurley, though.

The exes bought the chocolate brown pooch in 2013 when they were reportedly trying for a baby.

Ant has since moved on with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, the separated duo's former PA.