See inside Lisa Faulkner and John Torode’s stunning wedding day

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have given a look inside their wedding. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have shared a string of photos from their beautiful ceremony.

Masterchef host John Torode and TV star Lisa Faulkner said their vows at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire on Thursday.

And Lisa, 47, looked beautiful in her wedding gown as she enjoyed the big day with their celebrity friends.

Posting a photo on Instagram, former EastEnders actress Lisa can be seen in the white gown with lace trim around the bodice and short sleeves.

“The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks!” she wrote alongside it.

She added: “Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love.”

Other photos from the day see the new couple having a great time, as Lisa added: "I did apologise in advance and I will stop but I love this photo of me and my husband".

One snap sees John posing for a photo in Lisa's huge 'Bride crown,', while the bride wore the hat in a stunning image taken the night before the ceremony.

TV star John, 54, also posted some more pictures from their wedding on his account, one showing the window from their hotel room which had the words 'Just married' written in the condensation.

The pair’s star-studded guest list were also quick to upload their own pictures, with Heart’s Amanda Holden even attending with her broken leg.

Coronation Street star Charlie Condou posed for a selfie with his husband Cameron Laux while waiting for Lisa to walk down the aisle.

EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite - who recently attended Lisa's hen do - was also beaming ahead of the ceremony.

Of course, John’s Masterchef partner Gregg Wallace was in attendance with his wife Anne-Marie.

Amanda Holden arrived on crutches. Picture: Instagram

There was a giant giraffe in the corner. Picture: Instagram

Inside the themed reception, the walls were adorned with zebra's and there was a life-sized giraffe statue in the corner.

If that wasn't enough, the couple also hired a photobooth where the guests could have some fun.

Lisa and John met after she was a contestant and won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

At the time, Lisa was married to Eastenders actor Chris Coghill before the pair divorced in April 2012. She went public with John six months later.

John had been married to wife Jessica since 2007, but the couple split in 2011.