Lisa Riley looks slimmer than ever in gorgeous new photo

Lisa Riley is slimmer -and happier - than ever. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Emmerdale actress beamed in the photo, taken as she enjoyed a night off from the Strictly Come Dancing cruise ship break.

Super-slimmer Lisa Riley feels as fabulous as she looks, telling fans: "I feel great!"

The former Emmerdale star, 42, shared a photo of her beaming from across the table of a restaurant on a P&O ferry, where she is currently starring in a series of special Strictly Come Dancing cruises.

Fans of the BBC show have been given the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favourite professionals and celeb contestants, with a nightly show featuring a showcase from one of the couples, and a three-course meal.

Lisa Riley was paired with Robin Windsor when she was on Strictly (pictured 2014). Picture: Getty

Lisa posted her update from one of her well earned nights off.

She wrote: "First night off on our @pandocruises @bbcstrictlycruise the Showcases are going to be so EXCITING.

"Loving working with @mr_njonesofficial @giada.lini@grazianodiprima@thedebbiemcgee what a beautiful, talented, funny group of people!!!

"Makes my job a breeze💛💛💛🛳🛳🛳🌞🌞🌞here’s to many more fun days ahead 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻where we get so many MORE strictly faces 🥂🥂🥂."

One fan asked in the comments: "On the P&O Azura? You were seen on someone Instagram you look great."

Lisa replied: "Thank you...I feel great, and THAT'S what life is about."

Fans were quick to praise Lisa for her glam look, and tell her that they inspire them to try and lose weight and live their life to the full.

But it's not just maintaining her extreme weightloss and inspiring fans that has put a smile on her face.

Last May she revealed that her secret boyfriend Al had proposed - and she had said yes.

Posting on Instagram she wrote: "Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true, I have got engaged [to] my soul mate and best mate and love of my life.

"Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me."

Earlier that year Lisa revealed that she was hoping to start a family with Al after she lost a whopping 12 STONE through diet and exercise, but that IVF doctors had told them it was "unlikely" they would ever have a child.

She said slimming down from a size 30 to a 12 had gotten her thinking about becoming a mum - which it turned out was sadly not a possibility.