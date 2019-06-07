Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall leaves fans howling with risqué Instagram photo and hilarious caption

Little Mix fans are in hysterics over Jade's photo. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The Little Mix star has her fans in stitches with this risqué optical illusion.

Jade Thirlwall shocked Little Mix followers on Thursday when she shared a very cheeky Instagram photo from behind the scenes of their music video.

The singer posted a snap which sees her in a sequinned bikini while performing on stage - but fans quickly noticed there was something unusual.

If you look closely you’ll be able to spot the placement of her right hand creates a very cheeky optical illusion.

Poking fun at herself, Jade wrote: “forgot to tuck. #SteadyAreYouReady #BounceBack. #onceyouseeityoucantunseeit.”

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the hilarious post, as one wrote: "I literally STARED at this for a solid minute before I noticed and now I can’t unsee it. I cannot deal with you at ALL."

Another remarked: "OMG I‘M DYING RIGHT NOW, ISTG I JUST SAW IT AND CAN‘T STOP LAUGHING."

Transgender model Munroe also wrote: “IM SCREAMING. 🤣🤣🤣 I CAN'T WITH U”

“SO good!!!!!👏🏾,” Rochelle Humes added, while Charli XCX agreed: "OMG, love."

Following the funny snap, Jade went on to post another backstage glimpse which sees her crouched down on stage while resting on her hand.

This time the 26-year-old wrote: "Not quite as entertaining as the last one but felt cute so won’t be deleting. #SteadyAreYouReady #BounceBack".

A third and fourth photo also see Jade dancing around the stage in her two piece.

Meanwhile, Jade and her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock teased their upcoming single at the end of last month.

This will be their first new track since releasing fifth studio album LM5 in November last year and is set to be released on Friday, June 14.

In a cryptic Tweet, the foursome wrote: "#BounceBack | Coming Soon #SteadyAreYouReady"

Speaking about the exciting music release, Jesy, 27, recently told the Daily Mirror: "I think personally, it’s our favourite.

"It’s summery and feel good and very cool and we just love it. It just makes you want to dance.”

Leigh-Anne, 27, then added: “And the video is really fun.”