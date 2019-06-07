Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall leaves fans howling with risqué Instagram photo and hilarious caption

7 June 2019, 06:23

Little Mix fans are in hysterics over Jade's photo
Little Mix fans are in hysterics over Jade's photo. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Little Mix star has her fans in stitches with this risqué optical illusion.

Jade Thirlwall shocked Little Mix followers on Thursday when she shared a very cheeky Instagram photo from behind the scenes of their music video.

The singer posted a snap which sees her in a sequinned bikini while performing on stage - but fans quickly noticed there was something unusual.

If you look closely you’ll be able to spot the placement of her right hand creates a very cheeky optical illusion.

Poking fun at herself, Jade wrote: “forgot to tuck. #SteadyAreYouReady #BounceBack. #onceyouseeityoucantunseeit.”

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the hilarious post, as one wrote: "I literally STARED at this for a solid minute before I noticed and now I can’t unsee it. I cannot deal with you at ALL."

Read More: Celebrity Gogglebox lineup announced and it includes Little Mix and Rylan

Another remarked: "OMG I‘M DYING RIGHT NOW, ISTG I JUST SAW IT AND CAN‘T STOP LAUGHING."

Transgender model Munroe also wrote: “IM SCREAMING. 🤣🤣🤣 I CAN'T WITH U”

“SO good!!!!!👏🏾,” Rochelle Humes added, while Charli XCX agreed: "OMG, love."

Following the funny snap, Jade went on to post another backstage glimpse which sees her crouched down on stage while resting on her hand.

Read More: Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes and when did the Little Mix member start dating him?

This time the 26-year-old wrote: "Not quite as entertaining as the last one but felt cute so won’t be deleting. #SteadyAreYouReady #BounceBack".

A third and fourth photo also see Jade dancing around the stage in her two piece.

Meanwhile, Jade and her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock teased their upcoming single at the end of last month.

This will be their first new track since releasing fifth studio album LM5 in November last year and is set to be released on Friday, June 14.

In a cryptic Tweet, the foursome wrote: "#BounceBack | Coming Soon #SteadyAreYouReady"

Speaking about the exciting music release, Jesy, 27, recently told the Daily Mirror: "I think personally, it’s our favourite.

"It’s summery and feel good and very cool and we just love it. It just makes you want to dance.”

Leigh-Anne, 27, then added: “And the video is really fun.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kevin has reportedly quit working with his ex-wife

Kevin Clifton ‘QUITS dance school with ex-wife Karen’ as he moves on with Stacey Dooley

TV & Movies

Chanelle Hayes has been open about her weight struggles in the past

Chanelle Hayes shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in before and after Instagram snap
Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard
Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Tommy Fury
Everything you need to know about Abbey Clancy's family

When did Abbey Clancy have her baby, what's his name and how many children does she have with Peter Crouch?

Trending on Heart

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode

What does 'Bev' mean? Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's catchphrase

TV & Movies

Joe is currently the favourite boy to win the show

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2019? The latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Yewande and Michael

Who’s coupled up with who on Love Island? The first season five pairs are here

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague enters the villa in tonight's episode

Love Island spoilers: Curtis and Amy grow closer, Anton makes a play for Anna and a new islander enters the villa...

TV & Movies

It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune

THIS is how much it costs to give birth on the NHS

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae's boyfriend played for Leicester

Who is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex-boyfriend Leicester City star James Maddison?

TV & Movies