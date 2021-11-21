Who is Louise Minchin? I'm A Celeb star's age, husband and career revealed

21 November 2021, 16:41

Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celeb
Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Louise Minchin is one of the stars taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 - here's your need-to-know on the journalist and presenter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2021 series of I'm A Celebrity has officially arrived, and we can't wait to find out what this year's line-up of famous faces have in store.

This year's series will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales, with the celebrities competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

One of those taking part is journalist and news presenter Louise Minchin, known for her work on the BBC.

Speaking about her decision to go on I'm A Celeb, Louise said: "I have spent the last 20 years immersed in news every single day. For me to not know what is going on in the news is going to be extraordinary.

Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021
Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021. Picture: ITV

"Not having access to the phone and not constantly scrolling, looking at everything is a difficult thing to let go of but I am also actually looking forward to it."

She added: "My family are very worried I will scream a lot and make a terrible fuss,” she said. “But they are also really excited because they know how much I love challenging myself."

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Louise Minchin is a journalist and news presenter
Louise Minchin is a journalist and news presenter. Picture: Alamy

Who is Louise Minchin? What's her age and background?

Louise, 53, is a journalist and news presenter.

She is known for presenting BBC Breakfast, a role she held for two decades before leaving in September of this year.

Louise also co-presented Real Rescues alongside Nick Knowles and Chris Hollins from 2009 to 2012, and she has also been a guest presenter on The One Show.

Who is Louise Minchin's husband?

Louise has been married to David Minchin since 1998, and the couple share two daughters.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The best Black Friday perfume deals

Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Boss

Shopping

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021

What is Naughty Boy's real name?

Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Richard Madeley: Wife, children and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007

Naughty Boy won £44,000 on Deal or No Deal before he was famous

TV & Movies

Aaron Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2008

Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale and why is he leaving?

TV & Movies

Frankie Bridge was just 11 years old when she joined seven others to form S Club Juniors

Frankie Bridge's S Club Junior days unveiled in early career throwback
Who is Kadeena Cox?

Who is Kadeena Cox? I'm A Celeb star's age, career, and partner revealed

TV & Movies

Matty Lee is starring on I'm A Celebrity this year

Who is Matty Lee? I'm A Celebrity star's age, diving career and partner revealed

TV & Movies

Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays and S Club 8 fame is heading into the I’m A Celeb castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Frankie Bridge: Husband, net worth and children revealed

TV & Movies

David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021

Who is David Ginola? Age, wife and football career revealed

The Saturdays were one of the most popular girl bands in the UK during their career

Where are The Saturdays now? How Frankie, Rochelle, Una, Mollie and Vanessa all moved on after the split
Here's the best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers

Shopping

Here's the best coffee machine deals for Black Friday

Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Tassimo

Shopping

The best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021

Amazon Fire, Echo Dot & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2021

Lifestyle

The best Black Friday alcohol deals for 2021

Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: From whiskey to Champagne

Lifestyle