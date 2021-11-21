Who is Louise Minchin? I'm A Celeb star's age, husband and career revealed

Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

Louise Minchin is one of the stars taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 - here's your need-to-know on the journalist and presenter.

The 2021 series of I'm A Celebrity has officially arrived, and we can't wait to find out what this year's line-up of famous faces have in store.

This year's series will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales, with the celebrities competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

One of those taking part is journalist and news presenter Louise Minchin, known for her work on the BBC.

Speaking about her decision to go on I'm A Celeb, Louise said: "I have spent the last 20 years immersed in news every single day. For me to not know what is going on in the news is going to be extraordinary.

Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021. Picture: ITV

"Not having access to the phone and not constantly scrolling, looking at everything is a difficult thing to let go of but I am also actually looking forward to it."

She added: "My family are very worried I will scream a lot and make a terrible fuss,” she said. “But they are also really excited because they know how much I love challenging myself."

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Louise Minchin is a journalist and news presenter. Picture: Alamy

Who is Louise Minchin? What's her age and background?

Louise, 53, is a journalist and news presenter.

She is known for presenting BBC Breakfast, a role she held for two decades before leaving in September of this year.

Louise also co-presented Real Rescues alongside Nick Knowles and Chris Hollins from 2009 to 2012, and she has also been a guest presenter on The One Show.

Who is Louise Minchin's husband?

Louise has been married to David Minchin since 1998, and the couple share two daughters.