Love Island's Chris Taylor and Harley Brash 'SPLIT' just two weeks after show ends

The first Love Island couple have reportedly split. Picture: ITV

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have reportedly called it quits after getting together on the show

The first Love Island 2019 couple have split - just two weeks since the show came to an end.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have reportedly called a day on their relationship, with a source telling The Sun: “Harley and Chris broke up a couple of days ago, it was really amicable and they both agreed they’ll stay friends.

“Sadly there’s no romance there - it was just a holiday fling.”

The couple are yet to publicly announce their split, and both have remained tight-lipped about the status of their relationship.

The source added: “Nobody wants to be the first couple to split up - it’s embarrassing and there’s so much pressure to stay together to make money.

“It’s all over but they don’t really want fans to know that - they’d rather someone else split up first!”

This comes after Chris reportedly infuriated Harley after flirting with Casa Amor girl Maria Wild on the street outside the Love Island wrap party.

This comes after Chris shared a photo of the two of them together at Alton Towers, captioned: "My golden crumpet, meet you at the fire pit in 10 mins. Missing you and the kids .. see you very soon @harley_brash."

Chris and Harley didn't make it to the final - and were dumped from the island in the week before the show concluded.

Love Island 2019 came to an end last month, with Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill being crowned the winners of the series.

