Love Island's Chris Taylor and Harley Brash 'SPLIT' just two weeks after show ends

15 August 2019, 15:31 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 15:52

The first Love Island couple have reportedly split
The first Love Island couple have reportedly split. Picture: ITV

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have reportedly called it quits after getting together on the show

The first Love Island 2019 couple have split - just two weeks since the show came to an end.

Read more: Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have reportedly called a day on their relationship, with a source telling The Sun: “Harley and Chris broke up a couple of days ago, it was really amicable and they both agreed they’ll stay friends.

“Sadly there’s no romance there - it was just a holiday fling.”

View this post on Instagram

Felt like Dobby sat on this chair .... 🧙🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Chris Taylor (@christophertaylorofficial) on

The couple are yet to publicly announce their split, and both have remained tight-lipped about the status of their relationship.

The source added: “Nobody wants to be the first couple to split up - it’s embarrassing and there’s so much pressure to stay together to make money.

Read more: Love Island stars are charging fans £10,000 to attend their birthday parties

“It’s all over but they don’t really want fans to know that - they’d rather someone else split up first!”

This comes after Chris reportedly infuriated Harley after flirting with Casa Amor girl Maria Wild on the street outside the Love Island wrap party.

This comes after Chris shared a photo of the two of them together at Alton Towers, captioned: "My golden crumpet, meet you at the fire pit in 10 mins. Missing you and the kids .. see you very soon @harley_brash."

Chris and Harley didn't make it to the final - and were dumped from the island in the week before the show concluded.

Love Island 2019 came to an end last month, with Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill being crowned the winners of the series.

NOW READ:

Amber Gill ‘set for Dancing On Ice’ next year after Love Island win

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Christopher Biggins admitted that he doesn't let himself get upset around Barbara Windsor

Christopher Biggins reveals heartbreak over Barbara Windsor’s Alzheimer’s as he reveals she repeats questions ‘eight or nine’ times
John has spoken out about his sister's condition

Bake Off winner John Whaite opens up on medical condition which led to sister's disappearance

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has lost one and a half stone since switching to a vegan diet

Simon Cowell is unrecognisable as he shows off 20lbs weight loss
Luisa caught the altercation on her phone and she shared it with her followers

Apprentice star Luisa Zissman shames easyJet stewardess for threatening to fine passenger £100
Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently

EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable snaps of newborn baby Dusty on Instagram

Trending on Heart

One person has argued iPads should be put away at restaurants

Woman sparks fierce parenting row after she slams friend for letting kids use iPads over dinner

Lifestyle

Could VR help with labour pain? (stock images)

Women in labour offered VR headsets to 'ease the pain of childbirth'

Lifestyle

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

TV & Movies

The American mum have the time of her life

Mum goes to Disney World alone to celebrate kids going back to school

Lifestyle

The Queen loves a selection of super affordable products

From £22 Elizabeth Arden lipstick to £8 Essie nail polish - these are the Queen's favourite high street beauty products

Royals

Emmerdale has announced a scheduling change

Emmerdale will only air six episodes a week in huge schedule shake-up

TV & Movies