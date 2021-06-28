Who is Love Island's Brad McClelland? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Brad is one of the confirmed Love Island 2021 contestants - here's your need-to-know on his age, career and Instagram.

The new series of Love Island has finally arrived, and we couldn't be happier about the return of our favourite show.

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the summer series is back for the first time in two years.

One of the contestants taking part is Brad McClelland - here's your need-to-know on him.

Your need-to-know on Brad from Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Brad McClelland? What's his age and job?

Brad, 26, is a labourer from Northumberland.

Speaking about what his colleagues would say about him, he said: "I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing."





What's Brad's Instagram handle?

You can follow Brad on Instagram @brad_mcclell.

What's Brad's type on paper?

Opening up about what he looks for in a partner, Brad said: "Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I could not be with someone that’s constantly on your case. I’d say I like dark hair, dark skin, dark eyes. But then my ex-girlfriend who I was with for over 8 years was fair skinned, blue eyes, blonde hair."







Brad is one of the first 11 confirmed contestants on Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram/Brad McClelland

Who else is on Love Island 2021?

See below for the full list of Love Island contestants: