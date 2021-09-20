Lucy Mecklenburgh shares update after baby Roman rushed to intensive care

Roman was put in intensive care after Lucy found him blue in his cot. Picture: Instagram

Baby Roman was rushed to hospital last week after turning blue.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared more details of what happened when her baby son Roman was rushed to hospital earlier this month.

The former TOWIE star, 30, suffered every parents nightmare when she found 18-month-old Roman blue in his cot, and she and her partner Ryan Thomas announced last week that he had spent almost a week in intensive care.

Lucy has now taken to Instagram to share more details about what happened to Roman, telling fans that it had all started with what appeared to be a cold, but that he became more wheezy toward midday.

Things turned from bad to worse in the middle of the night, and he was rushed to hospital.

Roman is now using an inhaler. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh

Writing to her Instagram story, she said: "Roman had a viral induced wheeze so a couple of times in the last 2 months he wakes up with a slight cold in the morning, he has a little wheeze by lunch time and by dinner time we are in A&E as he's struggling to breathe as we can see his chest is sucking in & working really hard.

"We are usually out by the morning after the nebuliser, oxygen and steroids and monitoring over night.

"This time however he had a little wheeze at lunch time but no wheeze before bed and he seemed completely fine other than a snotty nose."

Lucy added: "I still gave him 2 puffs of his inhaler before bed just in case. When I heard very quiet cries of distress at around 4am I went in his room. He was blue/grey, floppy when I picked him up, in and out of consciousness & sick in his mouth.

"I called 999, cleared his mouth and gave him his inhaler. I wish I could say I stayed calm but I really didn't."

She continued: "I'm trying to get him used to his inhaler, he needs it twice a day now but he doesn't like it.

"I am hoping he gets used to it."

Lucy announced on Instagram last week that Roman had been hospitalised, writing: "As some of you may have noticed we haven't been on social media lately.

"Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot - probably every parent's worst nightmare.

"WIthout going into too much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary's London intensive care being put on a ventilator.

"Thankfully we are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self."

She added: "Although mentally we as a family may never fully recover, we feel extremely blessed to have our special boy home in our arms and it has truly opened our eyes to all the hardworking superheros working in our hospitals."