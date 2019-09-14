Lydia Bright shares sweet moment her unborn baby 'WAVES' during pregnancy scan

14 September 2019, 18:20

The 29-year-old mum-to-be revealed the adorable moment with fans.
The 29-year-old mum-to-be revealed the adorable moment with fans. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star posts the adorable video on Instagram and says she's so in love it "hurts" her heart.

Lydia Bright has shared the sweet moment her unborn baby "waved" during a routine pregnancy scan.

The reality star, 29, posted the black and white sonogram on Instagram giving her 1million followers a snapshot of her growing child.

Captioning the short clip, she wrote: "Just wanted to say 'hello, world'."

She also shared images from the scan including a shot of her baby's "little foot" as well as its tiny button nose, writing alongside the latter: "I love you so much already it hurts my heart."

View this post on Instagram

Just wanted to say hello world 👋🏼

A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on

A string of Lydia's celebrity friends rushed to comment on the adorable video, which captured her child moving its hand around inside her tummy.

The Only Way Is Essex narrator Denise Van Outen wrote: "Aw, we can’t wait to meet you baby Bright."

"Omg so happy for you," wrote former TOWIE co-star and Celebs Go Dating's Lauren Goodger.

Love Island's Gabby Allen said: "Oh wow Lydia!!!!"

While presenter Kate Thornton commented: "How exciting," next to a trio of baby emojis.

The single mum-to-be's famous mother Debbie Bright also took to social media to comment on her daughter's adorable post.

Obviously thrilled by Lydia's pregnancy, she wrote: "To say I am bursting with joy, I’m over the moon, I’m exploding with happiness, I’m going to be a Nanny."

Lydia, who is no longer with ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin – the father of her unborn child, first announced she was expecting on 18th August in an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine.

Revealing the exciting news on social media along with a snap from the glossy photoshoot, she wrote: "Surprise! Yes, I’m having a baby. I’m so excited."

She also addressed the breakdown of her relationship, saying: "It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

"I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

The expectant mum has also revealed she knows the sex of her first child after throwing a lavish gender reveal party to celebrate.

She told her followers: "It honestly was such a magical day shared with family and friends and I feel so overwhelmed."

Lydia was pictured alongside best friend Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is also pregnant with her first child.

The two are due just five days apart and have described their joint experience as their "favourite adventure" yet.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas reveal excitement after receiving baby gender news

