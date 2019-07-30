Mario Lopez says allowing children to transition genders is ‘dangerous’ and ‘alarming’

Mario Lopez is dad to two children. Picture: Getty

The former Saved by The Bell star has hit out at parents who allow their kids to transition at an early age

Mario Lopez has claimed that he’s 'kind of blown away’ by parents that ‘allow’ their children to transition genders.

The actor and presenter, who rose to fame as AC Slater in Saved By The Bell, was appearing on the Candance Owens show when he made the claims.

Candace said: “Even though I'm not a parent, I nannied for five years of my life and the things that come out of children's mouths - they say whatever in the moment, you don't know what they've seen on TV what got in there ear”.

“I've had children say they were mermaids, I've had children say they could fly - and jump off a staircase and thank God I caught him, right, cause he thought he could be Superman,” she added.

She then said: 'I am trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality where they just think their children now have the mental authority,” and Mario agreed, stating: 'I am trying to understand it myself and please don't lump me into that whole [group].

He then added: “My God if you're three-years-old, I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make this determination then ... it's sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

Mario Lopez with his wife Courtney. Picture: Getty

Mario, who has to kids with his wife Courtney Laine Mazza - daughter Gia, eight, and son Dominic, five - added: “I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids, but at the same time, you got to be the adult in the situation.”

The pair were speaking in response to Charlize Theron’s decision to raise her child Jackson as a girl in accordance with her wishes.

Charlize recently told the Daily Mail: “I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was three-years-old and said, "I am not a boy!"'

