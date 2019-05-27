Marnie Simpson confirms she’s having a BOY after ‘magical’ reveal party

27 May 2019, 14:26

Marnie and Casey admitted they were both "so shocked" as they thought they were having a girl.
The Geordie Shore star and her boyfriend Casey share the happy news on Instagram with a sweet confetti snap

Marnie Simpson has revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her partner Casey Johnson.

The former Geordie Shore star, 26, and her boyfriend chose to find out the baby’s sex with a confetti cannon during a gender reveal party before announcing the exciting news on Instagram.

The mum-to-be, who is due in October, said: “ITS A BOY. WOW ... what a truly unbelievable night.

ITS A BOY 💙👶🏽🌹❤️⭐️ WOW ... what a truly unbelievable night🎉 Words really can’t describe the feeling of bonding with your child in your tummy for months and months to then find out the gender, me and Casey talk and sing to our baby every night and have connected with him so much, we just can’t wait to meet him, it was honestly the most magical moment of my life to find out the gender in front of all the most important people in my life! thank you to @ok_mag and @mtv for documenting the whole night, it was so special ❤️ thank you to my family and Caseys family for being there for me throughout this whole pregnancy you all mean the world to me and I love you all so much! And thank you to everyone who came and supported me and @caseycodyj 💘 Check out all the exclusive videos and pictures from the party in this weeks @ok_mag out tomorrow ⭐️ • PS. I highly recommend having a gender reveal party guys it was honestly the best experience 🌸

“Words really can’t describe the feeling of bonding with your child in your tummy for months and months to then find out the gender, me and Casey talk and sing to our baby every night and have connected with him so much, we just can’t wait to meet him, it was honestly the most magical moment of my life to find out the gender in front of all the most important people in my life!

“Thank you to @ok_mag and @mtv for documenting the whole night, it was so special.

“Thank you to my family and Caseys family for being there for me throughout this whole pregnancy you all mean the world to me and I love you all so much!

“And thank you to everyone who came and supported me and @caseycodyj.”

Speaking to OK! magazine following the big reveal, Marnie and Casey admitted they were both as surprised as each other to find out it was a boy.

The pregnant star said: “Everyone I spoke to said they thought we were having a girl so I convinced myself I wanted a girl. Deep down I wanted a boy all along. It’s made me so excited for the birth.”

“I was genuinely so shocked. I just screamed and said: ‘Oh my God, it’s a boy!’ I didn’t think I would produce a boy.

“When I first found out I was pregnant I told my mum and Casey’s auntie and cousin that I wanted a boy.

"But after that I was so scared to say it out loud because I never get any luck."

THE BABY MUMMA ❤️🌎

Former Union J singer Casey, 24, who met Marnie two years ago on MTV show Single AF, explained he was also in disbelief when the cannon went off.

He said: “I feel amazing right now, I cannot believe I’m having a baby boy. I wanted a boy, I’ve got a boy, I’m so over the moon right now.

"I wanted a boy first and a girl next.

"It’s brought us even closer together. We want two or three children altogether.”

The Newcastle-born reality star broke the news to family and friends at the lavish gender reveal bash last week.

Marnie and Casey hosted the glamorous event and invited fellow TV celebs along for the big moment, including Geordie Shore co-stars Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry and Nathan Henry, and TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger.

The couple were delighted when Marnie first fell pregnant as she previously admitted she was worried that years of alcohol abuse might have made her infertile.

She said: "Because I’d done Geordie Shore I’d convinced myself that I couldn’t have kids because of all the alcohol abuse."

The expectant mum also revealed that she had once had an abortion because she was “so young”, “didn’t have a job, a driving licence or any money”.

Marnie added: "When I look back I definitely feel I made the right decision. I don’t regret it.”

