Marnie Simpson pregnant: when is her baby due and who is her boyfriend Casey Johnson?

29 April 2019, 10:18

Marnie and Casey are expecting their first baby together
Marnie and Casey are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Instagram

Marnie Simpson has announced that she's pregnant with her first baby - here's everything you need to know

Former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson, 26, is pregnant with her first baby.

Announcing the happy news to OK! magazine, Marnie revealed that she had previously been worried that her years of alcohol abuse had made her infertile.

She said: "Because I’d done Geordie Shore I’d convinced myself that I couldn’t have kids because of all the alcohol abuse."

View this post on Instagram

Baby daddy ⭐️

A post shared by Marnie ♡ (@marns) on

Who is Marnie Simpson's boyfriend Casey Johnson?

Marnie met her boyfriend and father of the baby Casey Johnson on the set of Single AF. He had previously appeared on The X Factor in group Stereo Kicks.

He then joined Union J after George Shelley left, but was later dropped from the band when they took on a new image and became a trio.

Casey also appeared on series eight of Ex On The Beach alongside Marnie.

When is Marnie Simpson's baby due?

The baby is set to arrive in five months - and the due date is October 16th 2019.

Marnie previously spoke to the Daily Star about visitng a fertility clinic to find out whether she could have children, saying: "We are thinking about starting a family soon and wanted to make sure we are both able to have kids.

"I'm just a bit worried all those years getting mortal on Geordie Shore may have done some damage."

What has Casey Johnson said about the pregnancy?

View this post on Instagram

LA tomorrow with my baby @caseycodyj 💖

A post shared by Marnie ♡ (@marns) on

Casey said of the news: "I don't think you're ever ready until it happens, but we're so excited. It feels amazing."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend? The 13 Again actor is rumoured to be dating swimmer Sarah Bro
David Attenborough recently spoke out about not having long left to live

How old is David Attenborough? Naturalist and Our Planet narrator admits he doesn’t have long to live
Natalie Cassidy at the Virgin Money London Marathon 2019.

Natalie Cassidy shows off THREE-STONE weight loss as she celebrates London Marathon finish
Holly Willoughby opted for a fun summery look

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from? Get the This Morning presenter’s floral French Connection dress
Peter has shared a photo of daughter Amelia to Instagram

Peter Andre shares first ever picture of daughter Amelia with wife Emily MacDonagh

Trending on Heart

Ball pit germs

Children’s ball pits contaminated with 'bacteria linked to sepsis, meningitis and pneumonia'

Lifestyle

The Leeds primary school have defended their decision

School plans to slaughter its pet pigs to teach children about the food chain

Lifestyle

Susanna Reid confirmed the split live on Good Morning Britain this morning

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid SPLITS from millionaire boyfriend Steve Parish
Marnie is expecting her first baby

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson confirms she's PREGNANT with her first child
Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to host the brand new national Heart Breakfast Show