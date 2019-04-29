Marnie Simpson pregnant: when is her baby due and who is her boyfriend Casey Johnson?

Marnie and Casey are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Instagram

Marnie Simpson has announced that she's pregnant with her first baby - here's everything you need to know

Former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson, 26, is pregnant with her first baby.

Announcing the happy news to OK! magazine, Marnie revealed that she had previously been worried that her years of alcohol abuse had made her infertile.

She said: "Because I’d done Geordie Shore I’d convinced myself that I couldn’t have kids because of all the alcohol abuse."

Who is Marnie Simpson's boyfriend Casey Johnson?

Marnie met her boyfriend and father of the baby Casey Johnson on the set of Single AF. He had previously appeared on The X Factor in group Stereo Kicks.

He then joined Union J after George Shelley left, but was later dropped from the band when they took on a new image and became a trio.

Casey also appeared on series eight of Ex On The Beach alongside Marnie.

When is Marnie Simpson's baby due?

The baby is set to arrive in five months - and the due date is October 16th 2019.

Marnie previously spoke to the Daily Star about visitng a fertility clinic to find out whether she could have children, saying: "We are thinking about starting a family soon and wanted to make sure we are both able to have kids.

"I'm just a bit worried all those years getting mortal on Geordie Shore may have done some damage."

What has Casey Johnson said about the pregnancy?

Casey said of the news: "I don't think you're ever ready until it happens, but we're so excited. It feels amazing."