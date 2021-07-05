Simon Thomas marries Derrina Jebb three years after tragic death of wife Gemma

Simon Thomas has married Derrina Jebb. Picture: Instagram

TV presenter Simon Thomas has married Derrina Jebb in a beautiful ceremony.

Simon Thomas has revealed he’s married his partner Derrina Jebb with a string of photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the former Blue Peter star gave a glimpse into his big day which took place in Norwich Cathedral this weekend.

Alongside a stunning image of the happy couple - taken by photographers Tom & Lizzie Redman - Simon, 48, simply captioned it: “Love. Wins.”

The snap sees the couple walking hand-in-hand down the aisle with big smiles on their faces, as guests clap alongside them.

The ceremony was attended by friends and family, including children's TV presenter Angellica Bell, who commented: "Thank you for letting us share your special day."

BBC Sport correspondent Natalie Pirks also wrote: "Oh how beautiful, huge congrats to you both," while Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui also chimed in: "What wonderful news."

While Sky presenter Sarah Jane Mae said: "So lovely to see some happy news."

One of Simon's guests shared photos of his big day. Picture: Instagram

Simon's big day was held at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Instagram: @jackreevetnc

One guest also shared photos from Simon’s wedding, writing: "A truly magical evening celebrating our dear friends special day.

“@simonthomastv & Derrina you’re an absolute delight."

Simon tragically lost his wife Gemma to leukemia back in 2017 when she was just 40-years-old. The pair share ten-year-old son Ethan.

Ethan was his dad’s Best Man and even gave a speech, with Simon sharing the sweet moment with his followers.

In another photo, Ethan can be seen standing on a chair reading from a hand-written letter into a microphone alongside Simon’s best friend.

The TV star wrote: “I couldn’t have asked for two better best men - my legend of a mate @danjmritchie and Ethan whose speech was just . . . . . well . . . . amazing.

“We’re so so proud of him.”

Simon and Derrina started dating in 2018 before moving in together earlier year.

In a sweet tribute to his now-wife, Simon previously thanked her for helping him through tough times.

He wrote: "Yes at times its been really hard; but she has been selfless - dealing with her own struggles of feeling like she’s living in Gemma’s shadow, whilst investing so much time and energy into homeschooling Ethan and being such a joy to be around.”