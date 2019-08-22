Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts 'almost blinded' by poisonous plant

Martin Roberts accidentally rubbed the plant into his eyes while gardening

Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts has revealed he was rushed to hospital after accidentally rubbing a poisonous plant in his eye while gardening.

Taking the Instagram, the presenter, 56, posted photos of his swollen and streaming eyes as he was sat in the A&E waiting room at 3:30am last night.

Martin was rushed to A&E. Picture: Instagram

The former I'm A Celeb star touched a plant called Euphorbia - a flowering plant in the spurge family - while he was out gardening.

Martin then got some of the sap in his eyes, sparking a reaction.

The sap is highly toxic - and can cause blindness is left untreated, so he was rushed to hospital.

Posting a video to Instagram, he said: "This is a really important warning, it's 3.30am in the morning and I'm in A&E.

The plant can cause blindness if not treated. Picture: Instagram

"After doing some gardening earlier on and there's a plant called Euphorbia, you need to look it up on the internet because it's in lots of people's gardens."

"If you cut it as I did, it produces a sap, a white sap and if you get that on your hands, and worse, if you get it on your eyes then it causes some serious issues and that's exactly what I am like now.

"So it's got worse and worse and worse this evening and I couldn't sleep so now I'm just waiting to see a doctor.

"So listen, look out for this plant Euphorbia it's green and has yellowy, green leaves."

