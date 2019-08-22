Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts 'almost blinded' by poisonous plant

22 August 2019, 08:48 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 08:59

Martin Roberts accidentally rubbed the plant into his eyes while gardening

Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts has revealed he was rushed to hospital after accidentally rubbing a poisonous plant in his eye while gardening.

Taking the Instagram, the presenter, 56, posted photos of his swollen and streaming eyes as he was sat in the A&E waiting room at 3:30am last night.

Martin was rushed to A&E
Martin was rushed to A&E. Picture: Instagram

The former I'm A Celeb star touched a plant called Euphorbia - a flowering plant in the spurge family - while he was out gardening.

Martin then got some of the sap in his eyes, sparking a reaction.

The sap is highly toxic - and can cause blindness is left untreated, so he was rushed to hospital.

Posting a video to Instagram, he said: "This is a really important warning, it's 3.30am in the morning and I'm in A&E.

The plant can cause blindness if not treated
The plant can cause blindness if not treated. Picture: Instagram

"After doing some gardening earlier on and there's a plant called Euphorbia, you need to look it up on the internet because it's in lots of people's gardens."

"If you cut it as I did, it produces a sap, a white sap and if you get that on your hands, and worse, if you get it on your eyes then it causes some serious issues and that's exactly what I am like now.

"So it's got worse and worse and worse this evening and I couldn't sleep so now I'm just waiting to see a doctor.

"So listen, look out for this plant Euphorbia it's green and has yellowy, green leaves."

