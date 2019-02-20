Megan Barton Hanson 'moves on from Wes Nelson with England footballer'

Megan has reportedly been texting a Spurs footballer. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Megan Barton Hanson split from Love Island boyfriend Wes Nelson three weeks ago

England footballer Dele Alli has reportedly dumped his girlfriend of two and a half years and started texting Megan Barton Hanson, just three weeks after the Love Island star broke up with Wes Nelson.

The Spurs player, 22, is said to be enjoying single life after calling it a day with his model ex Ruby Mae, and has apparently been texting Megan, 26, after meeting her in a club at the weekend.

A source told The Sun: “Dele told Ruby it wasn’t working. She’s devastated and fought to stay together but his mind is made up.

Spurs player Dele Alli has been linked to Megan Barton Hanson. Picture: Getty

“It wasn’t long before he started enjoying his newfound single status — partying at Tape on Saturday night where he met Megan for the first time.”

Megan split from Wes, 20, after a tumultuous few weeks in which she accused his Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer of purposely breaking up with her boyfriend in order to stir up rumours of a romance with Wes.

Taking to her Instagram stories in January, Megan wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

Megan hit out at Vanessa Bauer on her Instagram stories while she was still with Wes. Picture: Instagram

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

After their split, Megan claimed that Wes 'didn't love her' in an explosive interview.

Wes and Megan were contestants on Love Island 2018. Picture: ITV2

She told OK! magazine: "Our ambitions and goals in life are very different - Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble - but I still love him, which is why it hurts so much.

"I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn't love me back."

She also slammed the Dancing On Ice producers for stirring up problems in her relationship.

"The fact that the producers deliberately stirred things up by partnering Wes with the youngest, hottest girl annoyed me."

