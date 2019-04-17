Megan Barton Hanson left 'unable to breathe' following allergic reaction to hair dye

17 April 2019, 11:24

Megan Barton-Hanson showed off her new brunette hair earlier in April
Megan Barton-Hanson showed off her new brunette hair earlier in April. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson was rushed to A&E after suffering an allergic reaction.

The reality TV star is said to have been left unable to breath after suffering an allergic reaction to hair dye.

The 25-year-old star, who is ex-girlfriend to Love Island co-star Wes Nelson, debuted her brunette hair on April 6 after years as a blonde bombshell.

Now, it is being reported the decision to change her look caused the terrifying reaction.

A source told The Sun: “The night after having her hair dyed Megan started to feel unwell - she had an itchy throat and her eyes started to swell up.

Megan Barton- Hanson was rushed to A&E
Megan Barton- Hanson was rushed to A&E. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

“But the following morning she felt like she couldn't breathe and her face had swollen beyond recognition. Megan was terrified.”

They continued: “She was given treatment by her doctor but when it failed to help she was taken to hospital by ambulance. It was a really worrying time.”

Since her recovery, Meghan has thanked fans for their well wishes, telling them she’s “never been so scared”.

On her Instagram, the star wrote: “Finally starting to feel a little more human again, I’ve never been so scared!

READ MORE: Megan Barton-Hanson reveals X rated texts with ex Wes Nelson

"When the doctor looks at you in shock and says we need to call an ambulance right now, a day before I was due to fly to LA.”

She added: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and support it means so much.”

Heart.co.uk have contacted Megan's representatives for comment.

