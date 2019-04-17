Megan Barton Hanson left 'unable to breathe' following allergic reaction to hair dye
Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson was rushed to A&E after suffering an allergic reaction.
The reality TV star is said to have been left unable to breath after suffering an allergic reaction to hair dye.
The 25-year-old star, who is ex-girlfriend to Love Island co-star Wes Nelson, debuted her brunette hair on April 6 after years as a blonde bombshell.
Now, it is being reported the decision to change her look caused the terrifying reaction.
A source told The Sun: “The night after having her hair dyed Megan started to feel unwell - she had an itchy throat and her eyes started to swell up.
“But the following morning she felt like she couldn't breathe and her face had swollen beyond recognition. Megan was terrified.”
They continued: “She was given treatment by her doctor but when it failed to help she was taken to hospital by ambulance. It was a really worrying time.”
Since her recovery, Meghan has thanked fans for their well wishes, telling them she’s “never been so scared”.
On her Instagram, the star wrote: “Finally starting to feel a little more human again, I’ve never been so scared!
"When the doctor looks at you in shock and says we need to call an ambulance right now, a day before I was due to fly to LA.”
She added: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and support it means so much.”
