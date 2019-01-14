Megan Barton-Hanson hits out at Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer: ‘Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted’

Megan Barton-Hanson hits out at Wes Nelson's dance partner. Picture: Instagram/ ITV

By Alice Dear

Meghan Barton-Hanson has slammed boyfriend Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer after she splits from boyfriend of two and a half years.

Megan Barton-Hanson has broken her silence after the Love Island star was criticised for “scowling” during boyfriend Wes Nelson’s first Dancing On Ice performance.

Taking to her Instagram story, Megan hit out at Wes’ dance parter Vanessa Bauer, insinuation the skating professional announced her split from boyfriend of two and a half years Louis Nathaniel before her first performance with Wes for “headlines”.

Minutes after Wes had taken to Instagram to defend his girlfriend over the headlines regarding her facial expressions during the dance, Megan posted a picture of herself from the night with a statement aimed at Vanesssa.

Megan claimed the skating professional had “never reached out” to her, or invited her to watch her train with Wes.

Megan Barton-Hanson has hit out at Vanessa Bauer . Picture: Instagram @meganbartonhanson_

Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa recently split from her boyfriend . Picture: ITV

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers brand Megan Barton-Hanson a 'scorned ex'

The blonde beauty wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

Wes Nelson defended Megan's facial expressions during her dance. Picture: Instagram @wesnelson

Megan's statement comes after the Love Island star was slammed by viewers for "scowling" during Wes' performance with Vanessa.

Earlier defending his girlfriend on Instagram stories over recent headlines, Wes wrote to his fans: “Give the damn girl a break, I can assure you she’s fully supportive of me and my career.

“She’s human and can’t smile two hours in row.”

Putting to bed any romance speculation between Vanessa and himself, the Love Island star added: “Oh and give it a rest with this Dancing On Ice curse b******s as well it’s laughable.”