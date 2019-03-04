Megan Barton-Hanson exposes ‘X-rated messages’ with ex Wes Nelson after flirtatious texts turn sour

4 March 2019, 08:54

Megan and Wes first met last year during Love Island
Megan and Wes first met last year during Love Island. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Megan Barton-Hanson exposed flirtatious messages with ex Wes Nelson after the Dancing On Ice star left her furious.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson may have split earlier this year, but the Love Island stars recently engaged in a flirtatious message exchange.

In screenshots posted by Megan to her Instagram story, obtained by The Sun, which have now been deleted, Wes sent Meghan a topless selfie, writing: “Extremely annoying that you’re not with me after watching that.”

In responce, Megan wrote: “Them lips”, before adding: “Miss you telling me that’s it’s all mine, and that I’m a ‘good girl’.”

However, Megan was left fuming after Wes posted a similar topless selfie on his Instagram page to his 1.6 million followers with the caption: “Starve your distractions feed your focus.”

Meghan and Wes split earlier this year shortly after Dancing On Ice started
Meghan and Wes split earlier this year shortly after Dancing On Ice started. Picture: PA

Megan later commented on the picture, claiming Wes has earlier asked her to ‘perform explicit acts'.

In the now deleted comment, Megan wrote: “Swear this is exact same picture your sent me? After asking me to ******* really starving that distraction.”

Megan and Wes first met on Love Island last year and went on to have a relationship when they left the villa.

Meghan exposed flirty messages between herself and Wes
Meghan exposed flirty messages between herself and Wes. Picture: PA

However, the Dancing On Ice star and the model ended up splitting following a disagreement between Meghan and Wes’ skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

However, the pair have sparked rumours they may reunite after exposing the flirtatious messages to one another.

READ MORE: Wes Nelson left in tears as he talks about Megan Barton-Hanson split

READ MORE: Megan Barton Hanson responds to rumours Wes Nelson is getting close to skating partner

