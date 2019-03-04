Megan Barton-Hanson exposes ‘X-rated messages’ with ex Wes Nelson after flirtatious texts turn sour

Megan and Wes first met last year during Love Island. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Megan Barton-Hanson exposed flirtatious messages with ex Wes Nelson after the Dancing On Ice star left her furious.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson may have split earlier this year, but the Love Island stars recently engaged in a flirtatious message exchange.

In screenshots posted by Megan to her Instagram story, obtained by The Sun, which have now been deleted, Wes sent Meghan a topless selfie, writing: “Extremely annoying that you’re not with me after watching that.”

In responce, Megan wrote: “Them lips”, before adding: “Miss you telling me that’s it’s all mine, and that I’m a ‘good girl’.”

However, Megan was left fuming after Wes posted a similar topless selfie on his Instagram page to his 1.6 million followers with the caption: “Starve your distractions feed your focus.”

Meghan and Wes split earlier this year shortly after Dancing On Ice started. Picture: PA

Megan later commented on the picture, claiming Wes has earlier asked her to ‘perform explicit acts'.

In the now deleted comment, Megan wrote: “Swear this is exact same picture your sent me? After asking me to ******* really starving that distraction.”

Megan and Wes first met on Love Island last year and went on to have a relationship when they left the villa.

Meghan exposed flirty messages between herself and Wes. Picture: PA

However, the Dancing On Ice star and the model ended up splitting following a disagreement between Meghan and Wes’ skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

However, the pair have sparked rumours they may reunite after exposing the flirtatious messages to one another.

