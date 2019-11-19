Megan McKenna opens up about devastating body dysmorphia following lip filler-removal

19 November 2019, 15:55

The X Factor: Celebrity star has opened up about her decision to have her lip fillers removed

Megan McKenna has opened up about her decision to get her lip fillers removed, revealing that body dysmorphia led her to repeatedly get the injections.

The former TOWIE star, 27, who is currently wowing audiences as a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity, recently revealed that she'd had her fillers dissolved so as to be taken more seriously as a musician.

Read more: Ed Sheeran performs at Gordon Ramsey's daughter Tilly's 18th birthday

She told Heart: "Every single thing I was doing, every video I put up of me singing, everybody would just be commenting on my lips. It was actually really starting to affect me.

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on

"And then when I took a step back... I don't know what it was, I woke up one day and I was like 'oh my god I look ridiculous' and I went through all my pictures on my Instagram and I was like oh my god I'm embarrassed. I was embarrassed, I was mortified. I don't know what it was.

Opening up about her decision to remove them, she revealed that she realised she was suffering from body dysmorphia at the height of her addiction to the procedure.

Read more: John Barrowman stuns I'm A Celeb viewers with drastic makeover on Extra Camp

"I think something hit me one day, and I realised I'd been suffering from very bad body dysmorphia for a long time," Megan said. "And I was pumping filler into my mouth a lot more than people should probably be doing anyway."

Thankfully, Megan revealed that she'd now learnt to 'accept herself', adding: "Thats what people need to do. You need to stop looking at all these Instagram models, the majority of them aren't real and there's a lot of editing going on. I just think you really need to accept the way you are, because you'll end up in not a good place. Like I was.

"I really wanted to be taken seriously with my music, and I thought I can't be going on stage with a trout pout like that."

She added that her friends and family had previously urged her to reconsider getting the procedure done, saying: "My whole family, friends, used to say to me 'Megan, your lips, your lips, they're so big. And I'd be like 'no they're not'.

"I didn't think my lips were big, that's the problem," she added. "I thought they were too small. So I would go onto an editing app that would make my lips bigger than what they were. So, yeah, definitely a problem there. But I feel like I'm over that now and happy with the way I look."

The X Factor: Celebrity continues this Saturday at 7:40pm.

NOW READ:

Declan Donnelly reveals daughter Isla is behind nasty arm injury as I’m A Celebrity viewers worry about host

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jeff Spicer

Who is Jane McDonald, what is the former Loose Woman presenter famous for and what songs does she sing?
What happened between the Girls Aloud girls?

What happened between Nadine Coyle and the Girls Aloud girls and why did they fallout?
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £185 black mini dress from Reiss
Jessie uploaded the snap onto her Instagram grid

Jessie J looks incredible as she shows off figure in sexy new underwear snap
Scarlett Moffatt has reportedly been axed from Saturday Night Takeaway

Scarlett Moffatt 'dropped from dream job’ on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Trending on Heart

Mont Treblanc, a picture-perfect ski location, is even more beautiful in autumn

Why you should consider Québec for your next family holiday

Travel

Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians haven't had the easiest time

What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?

TV & Movies

There's a calendar for all your beauty wants, needs and budgets

The best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2019: from Glossybox and Feelunique to The Body Shop and Nivea

Beauty

De-icing your car first thing in the morning is a serious hassle for those who haven't prepared

De-ice your car windscreen in seconds with this clever hack using only a sandwich bag

Lifestyle

Names that can be used for either a boy or a girl have become popular

Gender-neutral baby names such as Robin and Albie are among the most popular for 2020

Lifestyle

The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week

When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV and who is performing on it?

TV & Movies