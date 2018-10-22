Meghan Markle’s Veja trainers: Get the looks as pregnant Duchess wears sneakers for the first time

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go for a spin around Sydney harbour. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing trainers with her husband Prince Harry while on the current royal tour of Australia.

Through all the royal visits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made during their tour of Australia one of of the biggest talking points has to be the Duchess's wardrobe.

Royal ladies are always well dressed but a certain pair of trainers Meghan was spotted wearing during a boat trip around Sydney Harbour with her husband Prince Harry.

Where are Meghan Markle's trainers from?

Meghan's trainers - or sneakers as she might call them - are by eco-friendly footwear brand Veja.

Veja's Leather Esplar sneakers worn by Meghan Markle. Picture: Veja

Many royal fans have been desperate to find out where Meghan's trainers are from. Picture: PA

They are a French brand who claim to be ecologically friendly and apply fair trade working conditions to all their workers.

The style Meghan Markle wore in Australia are their Esplar Leather Sneakers which are available to buy on the Veja website as well as on Matches Fashion and Net A Porter.

They cost €99 and retail at £95 in the UK.

While on their tour of Australia Meghan and Harry have had a chance to meet many of their royal fans in the Commonwealth nation for the first time.

They are visiting the country for the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded or injured arm services personnel founded by Prince Harry.