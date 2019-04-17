Michael Jackson's British goddaughter defends abuse claims

Single mum Lucy Lester believes the Thriller hitmaker isn't capable of child abuse and describes him as “a lovely family man”

Michael Jackson’s secret British goddaughter has hit back at claims the King of Pop sexually abused children, insisting he “didn’t do it” during a candid interview with Gloucestershire Live.

Single mum Lucy Lester, who said she saw the Thriller hitmaker’s children Prince, Paris and Blanket as cousins and even spent Christmas with Michael, believes he’s innocent and not capable of the serious allegations that have been brought against him.

The 27-year-old is the daughter of former actor and Oliver! star Mark Lester, who became close to “Wacko Jacko” when he was a teenager.

And according to Lucy, who spent a lot of time with the Jackson family along with her siblings Harriet, Olivia and Felix, his actions were never "untoward".

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live about the abuse claims, Lucy said: “One hundred percent I never saw anything to suggest anything like that.

“I never had the slightest inkling, saw or heard anything that made me feel uncomfortable.

“I do not believe he did it and there are other factors to consider such as monetary gain from the people who accused him."

"Having to hear people say things about him when they don't know him is probably the most difficult thing of all.

"I can speak from personal experience and all I can say is that I never thought there was anything untoward. Michael was a lovely family man.

"I don't get into arguments about it. There's no point. But there is nothing that has made me feel like it could possibly be true.

"The person described in the newspapers who allegedly did these things was so far from the Michael I knew.

"All I can say is that I racked up a lot of hours with him and I never ever saw anything to suggest anything like that."

Lucy’s father Mark became friends with fellow child star Michael Jackson after meeting in the 1970s. He became godfather to the Jackson children, while the Bad singer became godfather to the Lester children.

She said: “Dad met Michael when he was 18, long before I was even born so for me it’s always been pretty normal.

“It’s only now looking back that it sounds pretty surreal, as if you are describing someone else’s life not your own. But it was just normal at the time.”

Addressing the allegations last month, Mark Lester told The Sun that Michael was “just naive” and could have never abused children.