Michael Owen 'mortified' after Queen told him off for squeezing into a lift with her

9 September 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 9 September 2019, 13:17

The Queen put Michael in his place
The Queen put Michael in his place. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The football legend was left embarrassed after Her Majesty 'b*****ked' him at the Royal Ascot.

Michael Owen has revealed he suffered a huge blunder after squeezing into a lift at the races, and found himself face to face with the Queen.

Former professional footballer Owen, 39, also owns a number of race horsing stables, and has spoken out about his super awkward encounter with Her Majesty.

READ MORE: The Queen uses this clever hack to ensure she remembers people's names

Michael opened up about the encounter in his new book
Michael opened up about the encounter in his new book. Picture: PA

In his book, Michael wrote: "When she [the Queen] walked into the royal lift there were perhaps 15 of us outside.

“‘Come on,’ she said, ‘We can all squeeze in’."

Of course, Owen did what the Queen told him too and got into the lift but it was a bit of a tight squeeze.

Ascot wasn't the only time Michael met the queen, pictured meeting Her Majesty in 1998
Ascot wasn't the only time Michael met the queen, pictured meeting Her Majesty in 1998. Picture: PA

He continued: "“I obeyed – taking my hat off as I thought that correct etiquette.

“‘If you’d put your hat back on,’ she said, voice raised, ‘we might all fit in!’

“I sheepishly put my hat on. I was mortified.

"To this day I have absolutely no idea if she was joking."

According to Owen, the Queen fed her food to the corgis as a formal dinner
According to Owen, the Queen fed her food to the corgis as a formal dinner. Picture: PA

Hilariously, Michael added “Louise [his wife] was nudging me from the other side trying not to laugh because I’d been b****ked by the Queen.”

The former Liverpool FC legend also detailed how during another encounter with the Queen, he'd been practicing his table manners ahead of a pre-race meal at Windsor Castle.

However, he said he needn't have bothered about manners as "The Queen was throwing bits of starter to her corgis!”

Michael has revealed a number of incredible revelations in his brand new autobiography which is called My Life, My Time.

