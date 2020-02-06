Michelle McManus shares difficulty of challenging pregnancy due to diabetes following birth of son Harry

Michelle McManus recently announced the birth of her son. Picture: Instagram

The former Pop Idol star has just given birth to her son Harry last month.

Michelle McManus has candidly shared the struggle of going through pregnancy whilst also battling diabetes.

The Pop Idol 2003 winner, 39, only announced she was expecting via an Instagram post back in December, and gave birth to son Harry last month.

The singer shared a beautiful image on her social media accounts today, which shows her gazing at her newborn, holding him on her chest as he's wrapped in a blanket wearing a cute knitted hat.

Scottish Michelle took to her Instagram caption to thank NHS staff for their "care and attention" throughout her "challenging" pregnancy.

This comes after she explains that she's living with type one diabetes, which is the reason her pregnancy was so difficult.

The emotional caption read: "Myself and @jnim86 will never be able to thank the staff at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow for the care and attention they’ve given us over the last 9 months to ensure our darling son was delivered safely into the world.

"As a type 1 diabetic my pregnancy was to be a little more challenging but thanks to the constant support from the phenomenal Diabetic and Obstetrics teams at the Princess Royal I sailed through it with no complications, something I could never have done on my own.

"When it came time for me to go into hospital to deliver my wee baby boy I was placed in the care of the staff from wards 71-73.

"From the minute I arrived it was made clear to me what safe hands we were in and the level of attention and round the clock care that was given to all of us in the wards will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I was in awe of the entire team, they never stopped, nothing was a problem and they made child birth one of the most incredible experiences of my life so far, and for that I’ll be eternally grateful.

"We are so so lucky to have our NHS in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 To each and every one of the incredible staff I met during my week in hospital I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did for me and my family.

"You gave me the light of my life in my son and I’ll be forever in your debt.

"To think of our country without our NHS is unimaginable so here’s to supporting our National Health Service and all the angels who work within it ❤️"

Yesterday Michelle posted a picture which told the world baby Harry had arrived, showing him in a cute babygro covered in trees, hedgehogs and bears, smiling up and laying next to a blue teddy bear.

The post was captioned: "Last month we welcomed our beautiful son Harry John Nimmo into the world.

"Never could I have imagined this feeling of utter joy and overwhelming love for my little boy.

"My heart is literally bursting with happiness ❤️ We love you so much Harry".