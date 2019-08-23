Miley Cyrus addresses Liam Hemsworth cheating rumours in passionate Instagram post

Miley's written a long explanation about hers and Liam's split. Picture: PA

The star has spoken out publicly for the first time since hers and Liam's split was confirmed.

Miley Cyrus has spoken out about her impending divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, following the media storm that's erupted over the past week.

The 26-year-old singer and actress married Aussie Liam, 29, on December 23rd, 2018, but have called it quits just under eight months later.

The second page of Miley's statement on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Miley has been forced to deny cheating rumours after she was pictured getting close with pal Kaitlynn Carter while on holiday in Italy. Picture: Instagram

Miley has been bombarded with hateful messages on her Instagram and Twitter accounts after pictures of her on holiday with friend and rumoured love interest Kaitlynn Carter emerged around the time Liam confirmed the split, showing the pair in a close embrace.

Many have accused the Slide Away singer of cheating on Liam, however, she has taken to Instagram to fiercely deny any rumours of infidelity.

In the lengthy social media post, taking up two pages worth of notes, Miley admitted her previous wrongdoings and that she isn't perfect, stating "I have nothing to hide".

The attractive pair had been an item on and off for over 10 years. Picture: PA

From advocating marijuana and writing songs about MDMA, to having her naked pictures shared all over the internet, Miley addressed everything she's ever been accused of doing and admitted they were true.

She also admitted that yes, she did cheat in her early 20s, when she was partying all the time, but it is not the case now.

Miley had a drug-fuelled wild child phase between 2013-2015. Picture: PA

Miley said: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating".

"Liam and I have been together for a decade,” she wrote.

“I’ve said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

The pair met back in the summer of 2009, when a 16-year-old Miley and a 19-year-old Liam played opposite each other in the Nicholas Sparks film adaptation of The Last Song.

Six months after meeting on the set of the film, the pair confirmed that they were dating, and went on to get engaged in June 2012.

However, the pair sadly broke things off a year later in September 2013 after postponing their wedding and rumours that Miley cheated on Liam with Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick.

Miley spent 2016's New Year's with Liam and his family in Australia and later on in January confirmed they were back together and engaged.

They wed in December 23 in a small intimate ceremony.

