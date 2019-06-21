When was Miranda Kerr married to Orlando Bloom, and how many kids does Katy Perry's fiancé have with the model?

21 June 2019, 12:04

Miranda Kerr got married to Orlando Bloom in 2010
Miranda Kerr got married to Orlando Bloom in 2010. Picture: Getty

Pregnant Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry recently posed for a photo together at Miranda's skincare launch party

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged earlier this year, and fans were delighted when Orlando's ex Katy Perry posed for a picture with Katy - clearly proving there's no tension between the pair.

Here's everything you need to know about their past relationship.

When was Orlando Bloom married to Miranda Kerr?

Orlando and Miranda began dating in 2007. They married in 2010 and divorced in 2013. They remained on good terms, and she subsequently said in an interview with The Edit magazine: "Flynn [their son] was 2, so it was really hard to make the decision, but our son is our priority so you have to come from love. You have to be kind."

How many children do Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr have?

The couple share son Flynn Christopher Bloom, 8, together. His middle name is a tribute to Miranda's Christopher Middlebrook, who sadly died in a car accident when she was 16. Speaking about his death to The Edit, she said: "I was 16, and it was really a turning point," the model says of losing Christopher. "I was depressed and went to a few therapists, but then I realised the only person who could help me was myself."

How many other children does Miranda have and when is she expecting her next baby?

Miranda also shares Hart, 1, with her current husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The pair are expecting their second child together.


Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom divorced in 2013
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom divorced in 2013. Picture: Getty

She announced that she was expecting her third baby back in March, with her representative saying in a statement: 'Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.'

Who is Miranda's husband Evan Spiegel?

Evan is one of the founders of social media app Snapchat.

Speaking about their romance, she previously said: "He's just a really kind person—very genuine, very authentic.

"I really appreciate that about him. And also, he's very intelligent. We started out as friends, and eventually, it developed into more."

