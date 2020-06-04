Molly-Mae Hague breaks down as she hits back over shock death of her puppy

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have spoken out about the death of their new dog, Mr Chai.

Former Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague broke down in tears as she opened up on the shock death of her puppy last night.

The 21-year-old’s boyfriend Tommy Fury gave her the dog as a birthday gift last week, after importing him from Russia.

But after receiving backlash from followers, Molly-Mae has insisted Mr Chai was ill before he arrived in Manchester and 'was going to die regardless.'

Speaking in an emotional YouTube video, she hit back: "People that are saying we bought him for Instagram likes, please stop saying that.

"Our lives are on social media, my full-time job is to show you guys what I'm doing. If I didn't have Instagram, he wouldn't be on Instagram.

"We're not asking for any kind of sympathy. What's happened is awful. I'm asking you to understand that the dog travelling from Russia is not the reason he died."

The pup passed away just six days after Molly-Mae and Tommy picked her up, with the couple explaining they weren’t aware he had any health problems.

They explained: "For the first two days he was absolutely fine.

"From two days in, we started to pick up on a few things so we took him to the vet. I could tell something wasn't right."

Molly-Mae explained the death of her puppy on YouTube. Picture: YouTube

Molly-Mae later revealed that after boxer Tommy took him to the vets for treatment, he received the heartbreaking phone call that he had died the following morning.

"The vet rang up and said Chai had a seizure and he died. Tommy literally threw up everywhere,” she said.

"I was like: 'It's a prank' as we get prank called all the time and she was like: 'No, your dog has died.'"

After insisting four-month-old Mr Chai had ‘every single vaccination’ he needed, the pair went on to reveal that his skull ‘wasn't fully developed’ and ‘part of his brain was exposed’.

She added: "Whilst we completely understand everyone's opinions about being shipped over from Russia, what you need to understand is that is not what made him die."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury released a statement about the death of their dog. Picture: Instagram

The breeder who sold Tommy the dog has also come out to defend herself, saying the dog was healthy.

Writing on her Facebook account for Tiffany Chihuahuas & Pomeranians, she said: "I only work with trusted people and have a small network of reputable breeders who care for their dogs to the very highest standards and see animals as part of their family.

"I have rigorous processes in place to check animal health and the suitability of forever homes providing support and guidance for health and wellbeing throughout.

"I have worked with dogs my entire life and this has never happened before."

