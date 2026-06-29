Inside Molly-Mae Hague's super-luxury nursery for newborn baby Midas including £1.6k designer blanket

29 June 2026, 16:57

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside the beautifully designed nursery she has created for her newborn son, Midas.
Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside the beautifully designed nursery she has created for her newborn son, Midas. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

By Giorgina Hamilton

Tommy Fury's girlfriend Molly-Mae has shared a first look inside her newborn son's neutral bedroom, revealing the sentimental reason she reused Bambi's furniture.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside the beautifully designed nursery she has created for her newborn son, Midas.

The former Love Island star and successful influencer, who welcomed her second child with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month, posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showcasing the room, which features soft shades of cream and grey alongside carefully chosen decorative pieces.

Among the standout items was a luxurious Hermès merino wool and cashmere throw, believed to retail for around £1,620, while fans also spotted a striking cloud-shaped chandelier and a modern transparent acrylic cot.

Molly-Mae welcomed her second child with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month (pictured)
Molly-Mae welcomed her second child with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

However, Molly-Mae revealed that not everything in the nursery is brand new.

Instead, she chose to reuse some of the furniture and decorations from daughter Bambi's bedroom, explaining the sentimental value made the decision an easy one.

She wrote: "We reused the cot and cloud lights from Bambi's nursery because I loved them so much.

"It feels really special having them in his room at our new house too!"

The acrylic cot, first seen in Bambi's nursery, was previously reported to retail for £8,189 after being reduced from £13,536, while the cloud chandelier is said to cost £463.82.

Molly-Mae and Tommy moved into their £4.75 million Cheshire home in 2024 and have regularly documented its extensive renovations with followers on social media.

Molly-Mae chose to reuse some of the furniture and decorations from daughter Bambi's bedroom (pictured)
Molly-Mae chose to reuse some of the furniture and decorations from daughter Bambi's bedroom . Picture: Instagram/mollymae
Molly-Mae had some standout items in Midas's nursery including a Hermès merino wool and cashmere throw
Molly-Mae had some standout items in Midas's nursery including a Hermès merino wool and cashmere throw. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

The nursery update comes just weeks after the couple welcomed baby Midas, who joins older sister Bambi, aged three.

Earlier this month, Molly-Mae also opened up about motherhood, revealing she feels content with her family of four and believes she has finished having children.

Speaking in a recent video, she said: "I just feel like I'm ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son. We couldn't be luckier and I couldn't be happier."

Those comments reportedly sparked speculation over tensions with Tommy's wider family.

Molly-Mae proudly showed off her son's newborn nursery
Molly-Mae proudly showed off her son's newborn nursery. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

According to The Sun, relatives are said to have been disappointed by Molly-Mae's remarks, with a source claiming cultural differences between the couple's families have occasionally caused friction.

The insider alleged: "Ultimately, Molly comes from a different world to Tommy, and in spite of the best of efforts at times, there have always been difficulties blending their worlds and their wider families.

However, a source close to Molly-Mae has denied there is any rift with Tommy's family.

Alongside discussing life with two children, Molly-Mae also reflected candidly on her experience after giving birth to Bambi, admitting she struggled significantly during the first few months of motherhood.

She said: "I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There's no way to actually compare it.

"A lot of you will know that postpartum with Bambi I truly did struggle so much. I think looking back that I probably did have postpartum depression to some extent, definitely for the first three months to six months.

"I honestly cannot remember a lot of that time with Bambi and feel like I've completely blurred it from my memory and tried to forget in a sad way. I was so out of my depth. I felt like I didn't have a clue what I was doing.

"This is totally my opinion, you cannot compare the mental effects of going from zero to one and then one to two children. And that's just my opinion."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Love Island has welcomed six new bombshells for Casa Amor

Meet the Love Island Casa Amor girls 2026 - everything you need to know

Love Island

Cruz Beckham has set tongues wagging after fans spotted what appeared to be a diamond ring on girlfriend Jackie Apostel's left hand.

Why everyone is convinced Cruz Beckham is engaged to girlfriend Jackie Apostal

Kaleb Cooper has shared the first glimpse into his long-awaited wedding to fiancée Taya Wilkinson (right)

Kaleb Cooper reveals Jeremy Clarkson's role in his upcoming wedding

TV & Movies

Love Island's first look shows relationships put to the test as Casa Amor proves to be too much temptation for some

Love Island first look reveals chaos as Casa Amor temptation proves too much for the boys

Love Island

Jeremy Clarkson has signed up for two more TV shows with ITV

Jeremy Clarkson confirms return of "exciting new format" TV show after cancer diagnosis

TV & Movies

Jack P Shepherd and his wife Hanni Treweek are celebrating the arrival of their first child together after welcoming a baby daughter.

Jack P Shepherd's wife Hanni gives birth to baby girl as couple reveal child's adorable name

TV & Movies

Love Island's Fitzy is about to face the ultimate test in Casa Amor

Love Island's Fitzy and Casa Amor's Charlene Murphy's history explained

Love Island

England footballer Bukayo Saka is engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson

Who is Bukayo Saka's long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he's feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of becoming a grandfather for the first time.

Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'secretly petrified' as daughter announces pregnancy

Love Island cast fall out following brutal Tea, Receipts and Truths game

Love Island first look reveals 'emotional fallout' for two couples following brutal game

Love Island

The UK heatwave has swept the country forcing schools and workplaces to close

Reason behind June's record-breaking heatwave revealed

Weather

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly anticipated celebrity events in recent memory.

Taylor Swift's confirmed celebrity guest list for her wedding revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 has brought us a fresh bunch of couples to watch

All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden was left emotional when Joy Haythorne won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire sees Joy Haythorne become our 2026 winner!

Lydia Bright has questioned the decision to send children home early during Britain's heatwave.

Lydia Bright's issues furious response to schools closing in the heatwave

Madonna has revealed the real reason behind why her biopic was scrapped

Madonna confirms real reason biopic was cancelled after a awkward fall out

Lorenzo finally opens up about his feelings in tonight's dramatic episode.

Love Island first look sees shocking revelations uncovered in brutal new game

Love Island

Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after reports claimed she was poised to swap the recording studio for the streets of Essex.

Jesy Nelson breaks silence on TOWIE rumours

Jude Bellingham is dating American influencer Ashlyn Castro

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro? Age, career and ex-boyfriend revealed

Declan Rice (left) shares a quiet life with his long-term partner, Lauren Fryer (right)

Who is Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren and children? Their sweet history revealed

Brad Pitt has been dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon for more than three years (pictured in 2025)

Who is Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon? Age, career and famous ex-husband revealed

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who was dumped from Love Island 2026? All the islanders who have left the villa so far

Love Island

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Love Island