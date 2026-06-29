Inside Molly-Mae Hague's super-luxury nursery for newborn baby Midas including £1.6k designer blanket

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside the beautifully designed nursery she has created for her newborn son, Midas. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

By Giorgina Hamilton

Tommy Fury's girlfriend Molly-Mae has shared a first look inside her newborn son's neutral bedroom, revealing the sentimental reason she reused Bambi's furniture.

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Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside the beautifully designed nursery she has created for her newborn son, Midas.

The former Love Island star and successful influencer, who welcomed her second child with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month, posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showcasing the room, which features soft shades of cream and grey alongside carefully chosen decorative pieces.

Among the standout items was a luxurious Hermès merino wool and cashmere throw, believed to retail for around £1,620, while fans also spotted a striking cloud-shaped chandelier and a modern transparent acrylic cot.

Molly-Mae welcomed her second child with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

However, Molly-Mae revealed that not everything in the nursery is brand new.

Instead, she chose to reuse some of the furniture and decorations from daughter Bambi's bedroom, explaining the sentimental value made the decision an easy one.

She wrote: "We reused the cot and cloud lights from Bambi's nursery because I loved them so much.

"It feels really special having them in his room at our new house too!"

The acrylic cot, first seen in Bambi's nursery, was previously reported to retail for £8,189 after being reduced from £13,536, while the cloud chandelier is said to cost £463.82.

Molly-Mae and Tommy moved into their £4.75 million Cheshire home in 2024 and have regularly documented its extensive renovations with followers on social media.

Molly-Mae chose to reuse some of the furniture and decorations from daughter Bambi's bedroom . Picture: Instagram/mollymae

Molly-Mae had some standout items in Midas's nursery including a Hermès merino wool and cashmere throw. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

The nursery update comes just weeks after the couple welcomed baby Midas, who joins older sister Bambi, aged three.

Earlier this month, Molly-Mae also opened up about motherhood, revealing she feels content with her family of four and believes she has finished having children.

Speaking in a recent video, she said: "I just feel like I'm ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son. We couldn't be luckier and I couldn't be happier."

Those comments reportedly sparked speculation over tensions with Tommy's wider family.

Molly-Mae proudly showed off her son's newborn nursery. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

According to The Sun, relatives are said to have been disappointed by Molly-Mae's remarks, with a source claiming cultural differences between the couple's families have occasionally caused friction.

The insider alleged: "Ultimately, Molly comes from a different world to Tommy, and in spite of the best of efforts at times, there have always been difficulties blending their worlds and their wider families.

However, a source close to Molly-Mae has denied there is any rift with Tommy's family.

Alongside discussing life with two children, Molly-Mae also reflected candidly on her experience after giving birth to Bambi, admitting she struggled significantly during the first few months of motherhood.

She said: "I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There's no way to actually compare it.

"A lot of you will know that postpartum with Bambi I truly did struggle so much. I think looking back that I probably did have postpartum depression to some extent, definitely for the first three months to six months.

"I honestly cannot remember a lot of that time with Bambi and feel like I've completely blurred it from my memory and tried to forget in a sad way. I was so out of my depth. I felt like I didn't have a clue what I was doing.

"This is totally my opinion, you cannot compare the mental effects of going from zero to one and then one to two children. And that's just my opinion."

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