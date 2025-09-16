Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

16 September 2025, 15:47

Molly was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check.
Molly was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check. Picture: YouTube/@mollymae9879

By Claire Blackmore

Critics have slammed Molly-Mae Hague for being 'too soft' on her two-year-old toddler after the influencer posted a polarising video on YouTube.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has been mum-shamed online after posting a video of her daughter Bambi listing all the children at nursery she wanted to bite.

The influencer, 26, shared a new family update on her YouTube channel which showed the mum-of-one explaining to her two-year-old that she shouldn't hurt other kids.

But critics slammed the former Love Island star's technique, branding her 'too soft' in her approach to tackling the toddler's 'tricky' behaviour.

The clip started with Bambi saying: "I'm gonna bite someone," to which Molly replied: "No, no."

The influencer's parenting skills were slammed online.
The influencer's parenting skills were slammed online. Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

The tot then started reeling off names of other children she wanted to bite, saying: "I'm gonna bite Dory..."

Molly-Mae quickly chimed in, explaining: "No, no. We don't use our mouth to bite, do we? What do we use our mouth for?"

"For food," replied Bambi.

"Yeah for food, for eating, we bite our food, we don't bite anyone," continued Molly.

But the toddler, whose dad is reality star Tommy Fury, also 26, carried on with her hit list, adding: "We bite Emily... We bite different Dory."

The exasperated mum, who recently reconciled with the boxer, reiterated: "No, no. I don't know why I'm laughing at that, we bite croissants, we bite pasta, we bite pizza."

Watch the polarising video below:

Molly-Mae gently disciplines Bambi after tot says she wants to bite people

Later in the revealing vlog, Molly admitted she was "mentally exhausted" by parenting in recent weeks as she struggled to cope with her daughter's moods swings.

She confessed: "Just running the bath, last step of the day. I am mentally exhausted, I'm not gonna lie.

"I've held it together today and I feel like I've definitely managed her mood today better than I would have a few weeks ago."

But fans were quick to criticise her handling of the biting conversation and bashed her for not being firm enough.

Molly and Tommy Fury have recently reconciled.
Molly and Tommy Fury have recently reconciled. Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

One annoyed fan wrote: "She turns it into a game... Molly is too soft; The threat is wild; Too soft atp especially since it KEEPS happening."

"You need a calm but firm voice, act shocked and disgusted," a second suggested. "She’s doing it for a reaction, give her one that she won’t want to receive again."

Another added: "You need to explain there will be a consequence to biting not just we don’t do that as it will continue.

"She’s testing molly’s boundaries & molly’s failing terribly."

The mum-of-one admitted she was "mentally exhausted".
The mum-of-one admitted she was "mentally exhausted". Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

The criticism comes off the back of the rekindled couple's move to a brand new home, worth £4.75million according to The Sun.

The family-of-three's new mansion features an indoor swimming pool, tennis court, 1.25 acre garden, coach house and gym.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today.

Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder.

Peter Kay reveals 'shameful' moment binge eating disorder spiralled out of control

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

Lifestyle

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour

Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper won an Emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

The Emmys outfits were on show

Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park show for 2026: Tickets and date revealed

Ricky Hatton in 2018

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies, aged 46

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond's partner and boyfriend David Putman?

Love Is Blind couple Megan taking a selfie and Kieran wearing sunglasses

Love Is Blind UK: Are Kieran and Megan still together?

Love Is Blind

Ellie Goldstein is a successful model and actress

Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

TV & Movies

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces huge Leeds 2026 show at Roundhay Festival

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks on the Limitless red carpet

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks confirm engagement with beautiful ring pictures
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for a Netflix movie

Netflix confirms new must-watch crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after her NTA win

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NTA backlash after beating 'inspirational' nominees

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints

Married at First Sight