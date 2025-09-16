Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

Molly was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check. Picture: YouTube/@mollymae9879

By Claire Blackmore

Critics have slammed Molly-Mae Hague for being 'too soft' on her two-year-old toddler after the influencer posted a polarising video on YouTube.

Molly-Mae Hague has been mum-shamed online after posting a video of her daughter Bambi listing all the children at nursery she wanted to bite.

The influencer, 26, shared a new family update on her YouTube channel which showed the mum-of-one explaining to her two-year-old that she shouldn't hurt other kids.

But critics slammed the former Love Island star's technique, branding her 'too soft' in her approach to tackling the toddler's 'tricky' behaviour.

The clip started with Bambi saying: "I'm gonna bite someone," to which Molly replied: "No, no."

The influencer's parenting skills were slammed online. Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

The tot then started reeling off names of other children she wanted to bite, saying: "I'm gonna bite Dory..."

Molly-Mae quickly chimed in, explaining: "No, no. We don't use our mouth to bite, do we? What do we use our mouth for?"

"For food," replied Bambi.

"Yeah for food, for eating, we bite our food, we don't bite anyone," continued Molly.

But the toddler, whose dad is reality star Tommy Fury, also 26, carried on with her hit list, adding: "We bite Emily... We bite different Dory."

The exasperated mum, who recently reconciled with the boxer, reiterated: "No, no. I don't know why I'm laughing at that, we bite croissants, we bite pasta, we bite pizza."

Watch the polarising video below:

Molly-Mae gently disciplines Bambi after tot says she wants to bite people

Later in the revealing vlog, Molly admitted she was "mentally exhausted" by parenting in recent weeks as she struggled to cope with her daughter's moods swings.

She confessed: "Just running the bath, last step of the day. I am mentally exhausted, I'm not gonna lie.

"I've held it together today and I feel like I've definitely managed her mood today better than I would have a few weeks ago."

But fans were quick to criticise her handling of the biting conversation and bashed her for not being firm enough.

Molly and Tommy Fury have recently reconciled. Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

One annoyed fan wrote: "She turns it into a game... Molly is too soft; The threat is wild; Too soft atp especially since it KEEPS happening."

"You need a calm but firm voice, act shocked and disgusted," a second suggested. "She’s doing it for a reaction, give her one that she won’t want to receive again."

Another added: "You need to explain there will be a consequence to biting not just we don’t do that as it will continue.

"She’s testing molly’s boundaries & molly’s failing terribly."

The mum-of-one admitted she was "mentally exhausted". Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

The criticism comes off the back of the rekindled couple's move to a brand new home, worth £4.75million according to The Sun.

The family-of-three's new mansion features an indoor swimming pool, tennis court, 1.25 acre garden, coach house and gym.