Molly-Mae and Tommy confirm they've moved in together following her star-studded PrettyLittleThing launch party

The star-studded bash attracted dozens of former Islanders. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Mared Parry

The stunning Love Islander revealed the exciting news at the launch party for her brand new clothing collection with PLT.

Molly-Mae Hague has moved boyfriend Tommy Fury into her lavish Manchester flat, The Sun have revealed.

The stunning 20-year-old has just secured a HUGE ambassador deal with e-tailer PrettyLittleThing, worth a whopping £500,000 and it looks like life's going pretty well for her.

Speaking at the launch party for her brand new clothing collection last night in Manchester, Molly-Mae gushed about her "perfect" relationship with Tommy, 21, and said that she will soon be heading to Las Vegas to meet his famous brother, Tyson Fury.

READ MORE: Take a look inside Molly-Mae's swanky Manchester apartment

Molly-Mae gushed about her relationship with Tommy at her clothing launch. Picture: Getty

When asked about how her relationship is going by The Sun Online, the influencer said: "Amazing, everything is going so well, what you saw in the villa of us nothing has changed in the outside, that was a concern for me but it’s actually gone from strength to strength.

"We are even better now we are in the real world, which is mad as I didn’t think we could get any stronger but we have, we are just perfect.

Both the stars have spent some significant time apart as they've been so busy with different jobs since being catapulted to stardom and making it to the Love Island final, but according to Molly-Mae, they make it work.

She explained: "We just make time for each other - if we are not together we are on FaceTime.

"Everything is so good, we’ve made time for each other and we’ve not struggled with it one bit because it’s just how it is and we know we are going to come back together in a couple of days so it’s fine."

Molly-Mae was relatively quiet on social media last night but posted a video of her in the car en-route to the event. Picture: Instagram

The gorgeous couple are very happy together. Picture: PA

On hunky Mancunian boxer Tommy moving in, Molly-Mae explained that he's "pretty much moved into my flat now", but that they are looking to upgrade already: "we are looking at getting somewhere together that’s bigger as my flat is great but only really for one person - he’s 6' 2 he takes up the whole place!

The tabloid spoke to the Herts-born influencer and model at the swanky Rosso restaurant in Manchester last night, where the guest list saw fellow Love Islanders Olivia Attwood, Francesca Allen, Joanna Chimonides, Anna Vakili and winner Amber Gill in attendance.

Georgia Steel and Amber Gill were filmed having a boogie at the event. Picture: Instagram

Anna Vakili showed off her curves on the dancefloor. Picture: Instagram

The Saturdays' Vanessa White also made an appearance, as well as former islanders Gabby Allen, Georgia Steel, Laura Anderson, Stephanie Lam, Ellie Brown, Kendall-Rae Knight and Amy Hart. It truly was the bash of the century.

British grime rapper Giggs also performed some songs at the swanky venue, which went on until the early hours.

It's set to be a seriously busy week for Molly-Mae as she's headed to New York on Friday for the PrettyLittleThing fashion show, and is jetting off to Vegas straight after.

Rapper Giggs performed on a raised platform which sent the crowd wild. Picture: Instagram

She shared: "Tommy and I are going to Vegas to watch Tyson fight, that’s going to be a little holiday for us, we are going to make it into a nice little trip.

"I’ve not met Tyson yet but me and his dad get along really well. We have all slotted in really well, my parents absolutely adore him - my mum is obsessed."

