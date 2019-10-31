Mrs Hinch undergoes terrifying transformation for Halloween, complete with Minky injury

Mrs Hinch has the most Mrs Hinch makeover possible for Halloween as she placed a Minky in her face. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

By Alice Dear

Mrs Hinch went all-out for Halloween this year as she transformed into a bloody victim of a Minky attack.

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has wowed fans with her look for Halloween this year.

Sharing the costume on her Instagram page, Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchcliffe – posed with black hair and a number of bloody injuries.

READ MORE: The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019

The online sensation ditched her blonde locks for a wig, used eye contacts to create white eyes, and completed the look with the bloody word ‘HINCH’ carved into her chest.

Mrs Hinch transformed for the spooky day. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch also had a much-loved Minky cleaner protruding from her face in what looks like some sort of cleaning incident.

The star shared the image with the caption: “Happy Halloween my Hinchers! Ever taken your love for a minkeh a little too far?.. How could I NOT be Mrs Hinch eh.

“Please meet Mrs Hinchoween. I hope you all have the best night! Have fun , keep safe! Love you guys.”

Fans’ compliments have flooded the star’s Instagram account as people share their love – and horror – for the look.

One person commented: “You just broke the internet, this is EPIC”, while another wrote: “You’ve adopted the ‘go big or go home’ policy here and I like it!”

Stacey Solomon also commented on the image, telling Mrs Hinch: “You win Halloween.”

READ NOW: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield transform into Wizard of Oz characters for Halloween