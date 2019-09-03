Exclusive

Mrs Hinch defends herself after being accused of ‘damaging the planet’ with plastic waste and chemicals from cleaning products

3 September 2019, 16:07

Mrs Hinch has come under fire for her plastic usage
Mrs Hinch has come under fire for her plastic usage. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch
By Alice Dear

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has come under fire after people started to accuse her of 'encouraging' plastic waste.

Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchcliffe – rose to fame last year after her Instagram cleaning tutorials went viral, and is now an author with her first book becoming an instant best-seller.

In her tutorials posted on her famous Instagram account, Mrs Hinch often recommends products to fans to help them get their homes sparkling clean, just like hers.

While the love for the star has grown and grown, Mrs Hinch has recently been hit with a string of criticisms for her use of ‘heavy chemicals’ and ‘plastic waste’, as people accuse her of ‘damaging the planet’.

People have taken to social media to express their distress at Mrs Hinch “encouraging” fans to buy the products.

One commented: “Does Mrs Hinch not realise the damage she is doing to the planet with all these chemicals, not only her but the number of people she is encouraging, what’s wrong with people we are trying to save the planet?”

Another added: “I don’t understand why everyone is so obsessed with Mrs Hinch when she’s using lots of non eco friendly products that are ruining our planet & our health.”

Heart.co.uk reached out to Mrs Hinch, who explained: “I just hope that there will be more environmentally friendly options available from the brands that I like to use very soon.”

Mrs Hinch has defended herself, saying she is "very aware of the difference between single use and recyclable plastic and use refills where I can"
Mrs Hinch has defended herself, saying she is "very aware of the difference between single use and recyclable plastic and use refills where I can". Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

The cleaning guru told us: “I recycle at home and encourage my followers to do the same, as I believe that if we all make small changes, we can all do our bit and work together to improve the situation.

“I’m very aware of the difference between single use and recyclable plastic and use refills where I can. I just hope that there will be more environmentally friendly options available from the brands that I like to use very soon."

She added: “I always donate products to Kicks Count who have partnered with TerraCycle and RB & Febreze to create a free recycling programme for dishwashing, cleaning, air freshener, home care waste and fragrance packaging.”

