Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend luxury holiday to the Maldives

24 February 2023, 09:20 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 09:27

The Radford family has been forced to defend their trip to the Maldives after enjoying a luxury holiday.

Sue Radford has been forced to defend herself after jetting off on a luxury holiday for her 30th wedding anniversary.

On a recent episode of her TV show 22 Kids and Counting, Sue and her husband Noel decided to book the incredible trip to the Maldives.

While the holiday actually took place in October, it was only broadcast last week, with the episode showing the kids persuading them to take some time off parenting.

In a clip from the show, Noel said the trip would cost 'an arm and a leg,’ as they flew to the exclusive island of Manafaru on three planes.

Ahead of their well-deserved break, Sue and Noel splashed out on business class tickets for the first part of their journey to Doha which meant they got to fly in style.

They also bought first class tickets from Doha to their destination, with business class tickets from Manchester to the Maldives starting at around £3,800 from Qatar airlines.

And no expense was spared as they stayed in a beautiful resort where private villas cost £897 a night.

The couple were seen relaxing by the pool, going snorkeling and enjoying some stunning beach dinners.

Noel said: “You know we're really spoiling ourselves. But... 30 years... why shouldn't we.”

Sue and Noel Radford jetted off to the Maldives
Sue and Noel Radford jetted off to the Maldives. Picture: Channel 5

Sue added: “We've worked really hard, haven't we? Not just with the work, and family life, but we've had to work on our marriage as well, haven't we?”

To top the whole trip off, Noel also brought Sue a pearl bracelet to celebrate 30 years as a married couple.

This comes after Sue and Noel admitted to being hit hard by the cost of living crisis and confessed their pay-as-you-go smart meter often runs out.

Once the funds drop to £0 the power switches off and the whole family is plunged into darkness with no appliances.

Speaking of the constant battle to keep the electricity going, Sue said: "It’s ridiculous, I’m sure I put £50 on that yesterday morning.

Sue and Noel Radford stayed in a luxury hotel
Sue and Noel Radford stayed in a luxury hotel. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

"This is getting beyond a joke, it really is ridiculous."

Husband Noel explained: "We have a top-up thing which we like, it’s handy because you keep on top of your bills and you don’t run up a big bill, but it’s just getting crazy, stupid, we feel like we’re down the shop everyday topping up.

"It’s gone up a lot, in a month I think we’ve spent between £500-£600.

Despite working hard for their money, some viewers weren’t impressed, with one person writing on Twitter: “Last week they were moaning about the cost of living... This week they're paying for their own holiday.”

Someone else said: “Moaning about the cost of living last week, now in the Maldives this week.”

