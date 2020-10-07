Natalie Cassidy shares rare snap with fiancé and EastEnders coworker Marc

Natalie Cassidy has shared a loved up snap with her partner. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy has posted a tribute to her fiancé on Instagram.

Despite playing Sonia Fowler on our TV screens for over 25 years, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy is notoriously private about her home life.

But now the actress has shared a glimpse into her relationship with fiancé Marc Humphreys in a sweet new Instagram post.

The snap sees the 37-year-old cuddling up to her ‘soulmate’ Marc as they sat on the sofa together.

She wrote: “It doesn’t really matter what’s going on as long as we have each other.

"And yes. My nose is rather large. '#soulmates #laughteristhebestmedicine #kidsareinbed #peaceatlast.”

Friends and fans of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: “Love this❤️ two of my fav people xxxx”

“So cute! Cant wait to see Sonia soon ❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Beautiful genuine picture. No filter just real ❤️”

This comes after Natalie revealed that Marc was one of the cameramen on EastEnders.

During the spin off series Secrets from the Square hosted by Stacey Dooley which aired earlier this year, viewers were introduced to Marc as the real-life partner of Natalie.

As he appeared on camera, Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt joked to host Stacey: "We can't stand Marc!"

Marc Humphreys is a cameraman on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Before adding: "We have to be nice to him because he's with Nat."

A shocked Stacey then replied: "Are you? You're Sonia's husband?"

Natalie and Marc got together in 2014 and revealed their engagement a year later in October.

Shortly after the pair announced they were expecting their first daughter together and welcomed Joanie Elizabeth Cassidy-Humphreys in August 2016.

Natalie also has daughter Eliza, ten, from a previous relationship with ex Adam Cottrell.

Meanwhile, the actress has played Sonia Fowler on EastEnders since she was just nine-years-old in 1993.

She has been part of some of the biggest storylines including a teenage pregnancy which saw her give birth to a daughter Rebecca Fowler at 15, who she then put up for adoption

In an iconic moment, her boyfriend Jamie Mitchell (Jack Ryder) was tragically killed on Christmas Day back in 2002.

