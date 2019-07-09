Neighbours' Daniel Robinson actor Tim Phillipps expecting first child with wife Jessica

9 July 2019, 10:55

Neighbours' Daniel Robinson actor Tim Phillipps expecting first child with wife Jessica
Neighbours' Daniel Robinson actor Tim Phillipps expecting first child with wife Jessica. Picture: Instagram

Former Neighbours star Tim Phillipps has revealed he and wife Jessica are expecting their first child together.

Ex-Neighbours actor Tim Phillipps, who used to play Daniel Robinson in the Aussie soap, has announced that he and wife Jessica are expecting their first child.

Tim made the announcement on Instagram on Monday to his 26k followers, sharing a sweet video clip of him and Jessica's baby bump.

In the video, Tim asks his wife if she's seen his keys, before she demands a kiss from her partner.

Tim then proceeds to bend down and tell a series of bad dad jokes to her tummy.

One of the gags included: "Did you hear about the kidnapping at school? It's okay, he woke up."

He captioned the post: "Getting warmed up for my new audience," he wrote. "He's Ganna love these types of jokes, I can just tell! My partner in crime @jessicaphillipps will be the best mum!"

Phillipps also posted a series of family snaps of him and Jessica looking loved up as they celebrated the exciting news.

In the soap, Tim played Daniel Robinson, who was the son of Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue).

The Australian star was written out of the soap when he moved to the States with his on-screen girlfriend Imogen.

Congratulations, Tim and Jessica!

