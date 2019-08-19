Nick Knowles, 56, goes public with rumoured-new girlfriend, 26

Nick Knowles reportedly has a new girlfriend... Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Nick Knowles has gone public with his new PR girlfriend

Nick Knowles has gone public with his rumoured-new girlfriend, a 26-year-old PR executive named Emily Hallinan.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the I'm A Celeb star, 56, was spotted out with Emily in London's West End at a performance of Everyone's Talking About Jamie.

An onlooker said: “They arrived pretty incognito but were definitely on a date inside.

“She was cosying up to him during the show and they shared a couple of tender moments during the emotional parts.

Nick Knowles has gone public with his rumoured-girlfriend Emily. Picture: Shutterstock

“It didn’t appear to be a serious relationship but it’s clear that they were into each other.”

The pair reportedly met on Twitter last year, with Emily approaching him with a 'fantastic opportunity', and him inviting her to 'DM him'.

A TV source said of the romance: “Nick stays pretty quiet about his love life these days but is enjoying playing the field and meeting new people.

“He thinks Emily is great and is keen to see where things go.”

Nick appeared on last year's season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and famously showed off his red swimming trunks during a shower scene.