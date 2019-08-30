Hear'Say star Noel Sullivan leaves fans gobsmacked after gaining TWO STONE for School of Rock role

Hear'Say singer Noel Sullivan is barely recognisable as he reveals surprise reason for his weight gain. Picture: Getty / ITV

The pop star explains he's piled on the pounds for "fat" part made famous by Jack Black in the hit 2003 film

This Morning viewers were left stunned when Hear'Say star Noel Sullivan revealed his two-stone weight gain on telly earlier today.

The British pop star, 39, appeared on the breakfast show to speak about his latest starring role in West End show School of Rock and explained he's piled on the pounds because his character is chubby.

Noel, who will play teacher Dewey Finn in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, told Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "Because in the script there’s a lot of talk about the teacher being fat. You can’t do it with a fat suit, it would look really weird.

"It’s live and you are right there. It’s a very physical show."

The pop star explains why he's put on two stone. Picture: ITV

The presenting duo quizzed the former Popstars contestant about what he'd do if he struggled to shed the pounds following his stint on stage.

He said: “We’ll worry about that then but in the meantime it's pizza and pasta for me."

Noel, who is usually 28 pounds lighter, will play the part made famous by Jack Black in the 2003 hit film.

Discussing the legendary role, he said: “It’s a tough one. People know the film… it’s an amazing part to play. The kids are the draw really. They are playing live every single show.

“They are 9 years old… we have three teams of 12 kids… Some of them have never been on stage before, they are amazing musicians, you watch them grow and become amazing performers.”

The singer was also asked about his time in Hear'Say and admitted it has taken a while to see his past in a positive light.

“It has taken a long time until I can look back through rose tinted glasses."

Noel first joined the band in 2000, along with Myleene Klass, Suzanne Shaw, Kym Marsh and Danny Foster, after they auditioned for the talent show and were grouped together.

Although they enjoyed success with chart-topping record Pure And Simple, Kym announced she was quitting just two years later as she often argued with her band members.

Noel Sullivan will play lead role Dewey Finn in the School of Rock The Musical. Picture: Getty

Opening up about life after Hear'Say, Noel revealed: “I went back to Cardiff, I have amazing family and friends, and then I found my way into theatre, which was my first love.

“I think theatre stars work a lot harder. I’ve learnt a hell of a lot more about performing during my 15 years in the West End and on tours and the cast you get to work with are phenomenal talented and are doing it eight shows a week, not just three minutes.”

Noel will star as teacher Dewey Finn in the School of Rock The Musical until Easter next year.