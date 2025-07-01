Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

1 July 2025, 11:33

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player
Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Novak Djokovic, who are his siblings, how tall is he, where is he from and how many times has he won Wimbledon?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Novak Djokovic is one of the most celebrated tennis players of all time, and he's planning on adding even more prize money and trophies to his collection in Wimbledon 2025.

Following his knee surgery after tearing his meniscus in 2024, Djokovic is trying his best to make it into the Men's Singles final. However he will be facing tough competition from Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper and Alex de Minaur, as they're also on the hunt for the win.

With the support of his wife Jelena and the viewers watching, many fans are keen to learn more about Novak's life away from the court and how he has accumulated his substantial net worth.

Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic including his age, siblings, nationality, height and Wimbledon titles.

Novak Djokovic is hoping to win Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is hoping to win Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic was born on the 22nd of May 1987 and celebrated his 38th birthday in 2025.

The tennis great has been playing the game for over 30 years, after starting his sporting lessons at the age of four. His early years were dominated by tennis with Djokovic being sent away to a sports camp at six-years-old.

When reached the age of 14, Novak began his junior tennis career and went on to become a professional player in 2003 when he was 15.

How tall is Novak Djokovic?

The Wimbledon hopeful is 6ft 2in, making him 1.88m tall. Compared to his fellow tennis players, Djokovic is slightly taller than Carlos Alcaraz who is 6ft and a whisper shorter than Jannik Sinner who is 6ft 3in.

Novak Djokovic has won various tennis tournaments over the years
Novak Djokovic has won various tennis tournaments over the years. Picture: Getty

Does Novak Djokovic have a sister?

Despite popular belief, Djokovic does not have a sister, however he does have two brothers.

The eldest of three boys, the tennis ace has two younger brothers Marko, 33, and Djordje, 29, who were also professional tennis players in their youth.

The brothers appear to have a close bond and have shown their support at Novak's games in the past.

Novak Djokovic has two brothers
Novak Djokovic has two brothers. Picture: Getty

How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon?

At the time of writing, Djokovic has won Wimbledon a grand total of seven times.

His first win was back in 2011 before going on to clinch the title in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In 2023 and 2024 he came in second place after Carlos Alcaraz pipped him to the post.

What nationality is Novak Djokovic?

The tennis favourite is Serbian and was born in Belgrade. Keen to keep links with his home country, Novak and his wife Jelena have created the Novak Djokovic Foundation which aims to help disadvantaged children in Serbia.

So far the charity has invested €16million in the country, impacted over 56,500 children and supported over 9,000 parents.

Who is Novak Djokovic's wife and does he have kids?

Novak Djokovic’s wife is Jelena Djokovic (née Ristić). The two met in high school and began dating in 2005. They got engaged in September 2013 and married in July 2014 in a ceremony held in Montenegro.

Novak and Jelena have two children: Stefan Djokovic, born in October 2014 and Tara Djokovic, born in September 2017.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper's age, partner, famous parents, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

Dan Evans is a professional tennis player

Dan Evans' age, height, girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben to be axed

Love Island viewers call for Ben to be axed after 'disgusting' comments to Yasmin

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Alex de Minaur is a professional tennis player

Alex de Minaur's age, net worth, height, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur are engaged

Inside Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's sweet relationship as the tennis stars take on Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

Katie Boulter is a British tennis star

Katie Boulter's age, net worth, height, boyfriend and Instagram revealed

Jacob Fearnley is taking part in various tennis championships

Jacob Fearnley's age, girlfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed