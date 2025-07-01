Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Novak Djokovic, who are his siblings, how tall is he, where is he from and how many times has he won Wimbledon?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Novak Djokovic is one of the most celebrated tennis players of all time, and he's planning on adding even more prize money and trophies to his collection in Wimbledon 2025.

Following his knee surgery after tearing his meniscus in 2024, Djokovic is trying his best to make it into the Men's Singles final. However he will be facing tough competition from Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper and Alex de Minaur, as they're also on the hunt for the win.

With the support of his wife Jelena and the viewers watching, many fans are keen to learn more about Novak's life away from the court and how he has accumulated his substantial net worth.

Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic including his age, siblings, nationality, height and Wimbledon titles.

Novak Djokovic is hoping to win Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic was born on the 22nd of May 1987 and celebrated his 38th birthday in 2025.

The tennis great has been playing the game for over 30 years, after starting his sporting lessons at the age of four. His early years were dominated by tennis with Djokovic being sent away to a sports camp at six-years-old.

When reached the age of 14, Novak began his junior tennis career and went on to become a professional player in 2003 when he was 15.

How tall is Novak Djokovic?

The Wimbledon hopeful is 6ft 2in, making him 1.88m tall. Compared to his fellow tennis players, Djokovic is slightly taller than Carlos Alcaraz who is 6ft and a whisper shorter than Jannik Sinner who is 6ft 3in.

Novak Djokovic has won various tennis tournaments over the years. Picture: Getty

Does Novak Djokovic have a sister?

Despite popular belief, Djokovic does not have a sister, however he does have two brothers.

The eldest of three boys, the tennis ace has two younger brothers Marko, 33, and Djordje, 29, who were also professional tennis players in their youth.

The brothers appear to have a close bond and have shown their support at Novak's games in the past.

Novak Djokovic has two brothers. Picture: Getty

How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon?

At the time of writing, Djokovic has won Wimbledon a grand total of seven times.

His first win was back in 2011 before going on to clinch the title in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In 2023 and 2024 he came in second place after Carlos Alcaraz pipped him to the post.

What nationality is Novak Djokovic?

The tennis favourite is Serbian and was born in Belgrade. Keen to keep links with his home country, Novak and his wife Jelena have created the Novak Djokovic Foundation which aims to help disadvantaged children in Serbia.

So far the charity has invested €16million in the country, impacted over 56,500 children and supported over 9,000 parents.

Who is Novak Djokovic's wife and does he have kids?

Novak Djokovic’s wife is Jelena Djokovic (née Ristić). The two met in high school and began dating in 2005. They got engaged in September 2013 and married in July 2014 in a ceremony held in Montenegro.

Novak and Jelena have two children: Stefan Djokovic, born in October 2014 and Tara Djokovic, born in September 2017.