Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

1 July 2025, 11:21

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children
Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic? When did they get married and how many children do they have?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Novak Djokovic, 88, is currently taking part in Wimbledon 2025, hoping to turn his seven Grand Slam wins into eight after losing out on the Championship title to Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Supporting from the sidelines will be his wife of 11 years, Jelena Djokovic, who the Serbian professional tennis superstar married back in July 2014 before going on to welcome two children.

Ranking at no.6 in the world, Djokovic is known as one of the best tennis players of all time, but he's also a doting father and loving husband.

From his relationship with wife Jelena to their two kids, here's everything you need to know about Djokovic's family life.

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena Djokovic pictured after the tennis player's win at the French Open in 2023
Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena Djokovic pictured after the tennis player's win at the French Open in 2023.

Who is Novak Djokovic's wife?

Novak Djokovic is married to 39-year-old Jelena Djokovic, formerly Jelena Ristic.

Jelena is the director of the couple's charity, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which aims to help children in Serbia realise their dreams by improving the country's education system.

They started dating in 2005 and eight years later got engaged in September 2013, with the tennis pro announcing the news on Twitter (now X) at the time with the caption: "Meet my fiancé and future wife!"

Less than a year later, in July 2014, Novak and Jelena married on the coast of Montenegro with their wedding pictures appearing in a special edition of Hello! Magazine.

Djokovic told the publication at the time: "Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel."

At the time of their wedding, Jelena was pregnant with the couple's first baby and looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen gown.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic got married in 2014 and will celebrate 10 years of marriage this July
Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic got married in 2014 and will celebrate 10 years of marriage this July.

When Djokovic won Wimbledon in 2022, it marked a special occasion as it was also his eighth wedding anniversary. As he was being interviewed by Sue Barker - who reminded him of the occasion - Djokovic said to his wife: "I'm going to buy you flowers after this."

He added to Sue: "You keep reminding me of things I would be in big trouble if I forgot."

More recently, in June 2024, Djokovic celebrated his wife's birthday with a special post on Instagram where he wrote: "Happy birthday to the greatest wife, mother, friend, partner, leader, teacher, inspiration I could wish for. My doubles partner for life, Jelena."

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic have a son and a daughter
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic have a son and a daughter.

How many children does Novak Djokovic have?

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic have two children.

Their first child, Stefan, was born in October 2014 and their daughter, Tara, was born in September 2017.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic first started dating in 2005
Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic first started dating in 2005.

What has Jelena said about being married to Novak Djokovic?

Jelena Djokovic has previously opened up to the press about the difficulties she faces being married to one of the biggest tennis stars in the world.

In an interview with Vesti-Online, she said: "When you are young, the spotlight and attention certainly feel comfortable. At first, the experience does not alarm you because it can bring you some difficulties. We look at public figures and think that kind of publicity is okay.

"But as time goes on, you lack anonymity, you lack the privacy to be able to do whatever you like at any time, in any situation."

She added: “I try to resist all these expectations to always be myself and for Novak to be able to be himself."

