What is OJ Simpson's connection to Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians?

Caitlyn Jenner knew O.J. Simpson back in the nineties. Picture: ITV/Getty

I'm A Celeb star Caitlyn Jenner was once friends with convicted felon O.J. Simpson.

Caitlyn Jenner was once friends with O.J. Simpson, an ex-footballer who was famously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Caitlyn Jenner is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019. Picture: ITV

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 70, who is currently appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, knew OJ and Nicole through her partner-at-the-time Kris Jenner.

Kris was best friends with Nicole, and her ex-husband Robert Kardashian famously represented OJ at the trial for her murder.

O.J. was sentenced to 33 years for armed robbery in 2007. Picture: Getty

What has Caitlyn Jenner said about OJ Simpson?

Ex-Olympian Caitlyn has been quoted as saying that she didn't like OJ, writing in her autobiography The Secrets Of My Life: "We have both come out of the same world of the male athlete with all its stereotypes and behavioural expectations, a type of identity that I come to call the male athlete gender.

"I struggled against it because of my issues and extreme discomfort in that world and its constant objectification of women, and the endless bragging about f**ing to the point where you had to wonder what these guys were really hiding.

Robert Kardashian defended O.J. in his trial. Picture: Getty

"OJ was at the completely opposite side of the spectrum as me - women as eye candy and sex toys, physically abusive when he did not get his way or felt he was being defied, the loud life of the party anywhere and anytime, like so many other athletes."

Caitlyn, who knew OJ prior to her transition, added: "If I looked in the mirror and loathed myself, I looked at OJ and saw a monster of a male athlete. I wonder if this contributed to my feelings of awkwardness around him, that even if he embodied an archetype that people expected from me.

OJ Simpson in 1996. Picture: PA

"There were other contributing factors in my distaste for him: he was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest asshole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them."

Caitlyn is currently appearing on this year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in one of the most expensive sign-ups ITV has ever landed for the show.

She is reportedly being paid a whopping £500,000 to appear, and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly joked about her pay-packet in the first episode of the series.

Dec said: "We’ve got reality TV royalty Caitlyn Jenner. Most people come into the jungle to lose a few pounds…’ before Ant quipped: "But she’s going to be gaining 500,000 of them according to the papers."