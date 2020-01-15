Ollie Williams opens up about decision to leave Love Island in teaser clip

The Love Island star quit the show after claiming to still have feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

It was announced yesterday that Ollie Williams made the decision to leave Love Island after just three days in the villa.

ITV announced the news in a statement, saying: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

Ollie was coupled up with Paige on Love Island. Picture: ITV

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

" If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

Read more: What is the controversy surrounding Ollie Williams? Love Island star attracts 231 OfCom complaints

The scenes are due to be aired in tonight's show, and a teaser clip released by ITV shows him explaining his decision.

In the clip, he says: "This is probably the hardest decision I've ever made.

"My heart says I do want to carry on, I do like Paige. I hope and pray that she won't find anything else to be angry about with me. She's making me out to be terrible and I'm not. There's no-one else I fancy in the villa."

Ollie was the subject of public outcry during his short time in the villa after photos emerged of him seemingly 'trophy hunting' before going on the show.

Ollie will leave the Love Island villa in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

A petition was set up urging ITV to boot him from the house, which read: "Ollie Williams who is due to enter Winter Love Island has been exposed as a bloodthirsty big trophy hunter.

"He has proudly posed with an array of dead endangered animals including warthog and water buffalos among other animals he killed in Africa in order to promote his hunting business, Cornish Sporting Agency.

"The disgusting photos were posted on an Instagram account that was deleted before it was announced that Ollie would be one of the contestants joining the winter series of Love Island in South Africa."

